Joint Press Release of the 8th Tabletop Exercise of the US-ROK Deterrence Strategy Committee > US Department of Defense > Release





The United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) conducted the 8th US-ROK Deterrence Strategy Committee Tabletop Exercise (DSC TTX), February 22, 2023 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. After the TTX, delegations from the ROK and United States visited Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, Feb. 23, 2023.

At the 54th U.S.-ROK Security Consultative Meeting on November 3, 2022, the ROK Minister of National Defense and the U.S. Secretary of Defense pledged to conduct a DSC TTX every year. This TTX is the first to be made under the administration of the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol.

Heo Taekeun, Deputy Minister of Defense Policy of the Republic of Korea, led the delegation of the Republic of Korea and Dr. Siddharth Mohandas, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, and Richard C. Johnson, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Weapons of Mass Destruction. Politics, led the US delegation as co-chairs.

Defense officials, military officers and diplomats from the ROK and the United States participated in the TTX. Key ROK personnel included officials from the Ministry of National Defense (MND), Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Korea Defense Intelligence Agency (KDIA), and Ministry of Foreign Affairs foreign (MOFA). The US delegation included members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), Joint Chiefs of Staff, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), US Forces in Korea (USFK) and the State Department. Participants held in-depth discussions on various approaches to the Alliance’s deterrence and response posture to the evolving nuclear and ballistic capabilities of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Given the DPRK’s recent aggressive nuclear policy and advances in its nuclear capabilities, the TTX scenario focused on the possibility of the DPRK using nuclear weapons. The United States and Republic of Korea delegations focused their discussion on Alliance deterrence to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and potential options for responding to the use of nuclear weapons by the DPRK. The two sides discussed various options to demonstrate the Alliance’s strong response capabilities and resolved to respond appropriately to any nuclear use by the DPRK.

The U.S. side stressed that the 2022 nuclear posture review states that any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners is unacceptable and will lead to the end of this regime. Both sides affirmed that the Alliance stands ready to respond to nuclear threats from the DPRK.

Participants noted that improvements to the ROK’s advanced conventional capabilities have enhanced deterrence. As such, the delegations discussed how best to leverage the ROK’s non-nuclear capabilities to support nuclear deterrence against DPRK nuclear threats. Both sides agreed on the need to continue to strengthen expanded deterrence, including through strong consultation and crisis communication mechanisms, as well as information sharing and joint planning and execution.

Both parties agreed that events such as the DSC TTX help to improve mutual understanding regarding the use and enhancement of Alliance capabilities. Delegations agreed on the importance of joint efforts to deter nuclear use by the DPRK and the crucial value of preparing for potential response measures during the armistice and strengthening existing consultation mechanisms to carry out these measures. The ROK and U.S. delegations agreed to report to the U.S.-Korea Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) and Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) on the outcome of the discussions conducted during DSC TTX. In addition, both sides agreed to consider the strategic approaches discussed during the DSC TTX in the ongoing Tailored Deterrence Strategy (TDS) reviews and to conduct follow-up TTXs involving political, military and political participants. interagency in the near future to continue joint work. planning and coordination process.

Following the DSC TTX, the United States and Republic of Korea delegations visited the United States Nuclear Submarine Training Facility located at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia. Rear Admiral Thomas R. Buchanan, commander of Submarine Group 10, explained the mission of the Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and emphasized that US-operated SSBN forces are a key means of providing extended deterrence to the Allies. . The United States will continue to work with the Republic of Korea to ensure an effective mix of capabilities, concepts, deployments, exercises, and options tailored to deter and, if necessary, respond to coercion and DPRK aggression. The United States will continue to deploy flexible nuclear forces suitable for the deterrence of regional nuclear conflict, including the ability to deploy strategic bombers, dual-capable fighter jets, and nuclear weapons to the region.

The ROK and US delegations underscored that the joint visit to an SSBN base, the first of its kind for the Alliance, is a positive demonstration of US extensive deterrence. The ROK and U.S. delegations emphasized that the 8th DSC TTX, conducted amid continued DPRK provocations, reaffirmed that U.S. commitments, including extended deterrence, to the ROK Korea are rock solid and demonstrate strong Alliance coordination.

In light of the DPRK’s continued missile and nuclear development, the ROK and the United States will maintain close cooperation and pursue a series of efforts to enhance extended deterrence.

