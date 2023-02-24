The Last of Us Finds Apocalyptic Meaning Where Walking Dead Couldn’t





Throughout the first six episodes of The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) is a man without hope. But he tries at least a little. After all, without it, we are left with nothing. And so Joel is constantly reminded that his accompanying Ellie (Bella Ramsey) west across the United States is more than just sending off a particularly devious biology experiment. As we wrap up the sixth episode, Joel comes to believe this as well, clearing away the scar tissue from his past trauma until he’s able to accept that he might have a purpose beyond the daily struggle. for survival. It gives the series an obvious place to go, even when the narrative goals change.

It’s a message that feels like a Sunday school lesson from the zombie world at times, but it’s also one of the parts of the show that feels most genuinely refreshing. This is especially true when it comes to The Walking Dead, another hit apocalyptic show, which ended just before The Last of Us launched. If any show were to prove otherwise, than the cruelest identity of humanity would eventually emerge again and again and again in times of struggle this was AMC’s long-running epic about Rick Grimes and a cast that constantly came and went because 90% of the time they were On the menu.

With half a dozen episodes under its belt, The Last of Us has reached its emotional peak so far (although it’s safe to say that Episode 3, which focused on the beautiful relationship between Bill and Frank, is the zenith of any theme this show is going to go for). Ellie confronts Joel about his inability to move on after his daughter’s death and how his fear affects him. When he changes his mind about leaving her, it’s a huge and vulnerable moment for Joel: Ellie needs him, and Joel realizes that he’s capable of being needed again and that he can to be there for someone.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead’s first season only lasted six episodes and also hit a big narrative point, sending Rick and company rushing on their journey with shocking new knowledge about the zombie infection while leaving some characters become embittered in their personal problems and even choose suddenly. death on indefinite misery. At this point, they’ve both shown clear examples of their narrative goals, and the results couldn’t be more different.

Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

It’s in the indefinite misery that the comparisons between the two series become most stark. The relationships between the characters aren’t totally different, although in the end it seems like The Walking Dead would be inclined to use its expanded cast as mere cannon fodder, it wasn’t the case in the beginning. They are often wracked with grief, and each death is treated with appropriate and desperate grief. But you don’t have to look any further than the two main sibling relationships, brothers Joel and Tommy in TLOU and close friends Rick and Shane in TWD to find out where the paths diverge.

In TLOU, Tommy is introduced as the potential joker in the family, the little brother who must be protected from his own worst impulses. Joels hunting for him isn’t just about vague sibling ties. He has to make sure that, during the time they were apart, Tommy hasn’t screwed up anything other than the sense of nurturing he once had for his late daughter has now been passed on in a distorted way to his brother, a grown man who should be able to take care of himself. When he finds Tommy, happy with a woman and a baby on the way in a commune, it is the complete opposite of what he and the public expect. Rather, it forces Joel to re-evaluate his own life as a loner who is only good at inflicting more pain, and as someone who seems to yearn for a life away from his responsibility to others and human pain. potential that accompanies it. He defines his ultimate struggle as painful but surmountable.

When Rick manages to reunite with Shane in TWD and take over as the de facto leader of their group, the tide turns. Whatever return report Shane once had was slowly dispelled by the apocalypse, revealing a violent and seething streak. It doesn’t help that Rick’s appearance means Shane’s affair with Rick’s wife, Lori, is over, and Shane takes out his frustration with heavy-handed displays of anger and revenge. Rick’s reappearance means that Shane also begins to waste time with Rick’s impressionable son, Carl. He’s a kid who seems captivated by Shane’s good old boy ways and tendencies and being alienated from him further crushes Shane’s purpose.

Photo: AMC Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Whatever responsibility he felt as Rick’s friend and as a cop has now turned into random displays of righteous fury. He nearly beats Carol’s abusive husband to death at one point (the zombies finish the job) and it feels like he did it as much out of justice for Carol as he does out of boiling displeasure at his diminished role in the world. No longer a leader or a lover, he can only swing blindly.

As such, Joel and Rick become protectors moving in very opposite directions. Joel has realized his violent abilities, with almost everyone he meets acknowledging that there is or could be something more to him. So he fights against those trauma-born impulses, trying to become a good man on behalf of those he loves, or at least use those violent skills for good ends. Rick, on the other hand, arrives as a total newbie in the zombie-infested wasteland, and while people believe in him and tend to trust him implicitly, he will actively push the boundaries of what it means to be a good man. again and again. Again. The ingrained terrors of the blood world won’t let him do otherwise if he wants to sustain himself or his party alive. His misery is not a choice, and his family and connections provide little comfort to his borderline predestination that this world will ruin him.

Both series have the same theme The real danger is not the zombies, it’s the people, because you understood it? We are the Walking Dead, etc., etc. but the relationships between the protagonists make them opposites. TLOU finds a society trying to navigate its way out of fate, with Joel and Ellie both finding that being impersonal makes for an easier existence than the actual complications of hooking up. What they’ve succumbed to is what appears to be a growing cultural awareness: one has to make those connections and to be without them, as Tommy seems to prove to Joel, is ultimately empty and downright detrimental. TWD does not offer the same aspirations if the world is to improve, it will do so by surviving those who want to make it worse. Heading for hell, as Shane proves, is almost inevitable, even with his best friend by his side.

There have been many great works of art about humanity’s ability to spin out of moral control in times of conflict and panic. The godfather of all zombie cinema, George Romeros’ Night of the Living Dead, had its backbone effect by failing to deliver a reassuring message. The movie’s closest thing to a hero character, a brave 60s black man being shot by a mob simply out of thoughtless fear. We leave the film knowing that humanity is perfectly capable of eating itself alive, even if the zombies try to eat us alive. It’s a masterpiece.

Photo: AMC Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Now, whether The Walking Dead is a masterpiece is debatable, though Rick and Shane’s abysmal siblingship certainly made for great television. But watching it has sometimes become the television equivalent of doomscrolling, giving us all sorts of things that can go wrong. It’s a show that opened with Rick Grimes recoiling in horror from a little zombie girl before shooting her, a naughty what to do to survive that was horrifying at first, then became numbing as it went on. that it was aggravated. Kindness was only granted to characters who survived long enough to receive it, as they first had to work through what TWD saw as our instinctual effort upon realizing the world was irrevocably ruined in paranoia, rage, and loneliness.

Without an emotional ending to work towards, it left TWD feeling a bit like Shane swinging blindly on a road to greater depravity. They’re zombie shows, so of course both will veer towards the macabre quite often, but TLOU’s gloom is countered by its main characters’ reverse course, while TWD’s moments of nightmarish terror pull the plot , the characters and everything, with them. Some of it was shocking and effective, but in many cases, especially as the show slipped from mega-popularity, it left no room for anyone.

Eventually, with everyone having committed many heinous acts, you’re left with only a series of vague redemption arcs, ones that are destined to fall apart as soon as the clock returns to what needs to be done to survive. That’s one of the reasons why the upcoming six-episode TWD miniseries focusing on different characters, while an obvious franchise, is actually quite appealing with just six episodes, the story needs to be contained. The drama of the character has to lead somewhere. The feeling that it will only get worse cannot be counted on.

In its first six episodes, The Last of Us showed that connecting with others can give you a reason to live. Like the strawberries in Frank’s garden growing in the middle of a dead world, he opts instead for a structure aimed at finding purpose in relationships with others. In a world infected almost everywhere, the situations will only get worse. But the show has cooked up a brand of post-apocalyptic connection that seems worth saving.

