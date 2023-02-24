Tanks May Not Reach Ukraine This Year, US Army Secretary Says





WASHINGTON The U.S. military is considering how to get M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, but they might not even arrive until next year, the services secretary said Thursday.

US President Joe Biden announced in January that he would send 31 tanks made by General Dynamics Land Systems to Ukraine, backtracking after Germany paved the way for Europe to send its own main battle tanks.

While the capability is intended to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against its Russian invaders for an expected assault this spring, the Abrams tanks are unlikely to reach the country until then.

We were looking for the fastest way to get the tanks to the Ukrainians, Christine Wormuth told reporters during a Thursday breakfast. It won’t be a matter of weeks.

None of the options explored are weeks or two months, she continued. There are longer timelines, but I think there are options of less than two years, less than a year and a half.

It remains to be determined, according to Wormuth, whether the tanks could arrive by the end of the year.

There are different ways to produce the tanks, she said, ranging from building from scratch, as the US is doing for Poland, to using US inventory, many of which are refurbished older tanks.

Wormuth noted that it was not only a question of delivering the Abrams tanks, but also of supporting equipment such as recovery vehicles, ammunition and a training program. There are still a lot of loose ends to iron out, she said.

The Army will present the options to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who will then share them with Biden, who will make the final decision, according to Wormuth.

Last year, Poland and the United States reached an agreement for the country to acquire 250 improved M1A2 Abrams tanks to be delivered in the period 2025-2026, and last month the Polish Minister of Defense signed another agreement to purchase a second lot totaling an additional 116. Poland is the first European ally to buy Abrams tanks.

There are others [Foreign Military Sales] case with other countries, Wormuth said.

Other Abrams tank operators include Australia, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Taiwan, which began receiving their tanks in the summer of 2022.

Jen Judson is an award-winning journalist covering ground warfare for Defense News. She has also worked for Politico and Inside Defense. She holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College.

