Her Dark Past, Misogyny & Paris Hilton Becoming a Mom





There’s no doubt that Paris has worked incredibly hard, and while she’s earnestly working to affirm her privilege, I wonder if her life is too far from normal to be able to see beyond the bubble. But while she may have played a fake character (and played all of us in the process), one thing she never played is a victim. And given everything she’s been through, I think this is incredibly brave.

The conversation goes back to how women in the public eye were treated in the first decade of the 2000s. The misogyny and double standards she and her fellow famous female friends suffered. Who could forget the 2006 New York Post front page photo of paparazzi in a car with Paris, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan titled Bimbo Summit?

Talking about the effect this has had on her mental health.

Back then, people didn’t even talk about mental health.

[It] People didn’t think that we were human beings with feelings and that we were just little girls growing up and discovering who we were. and do [what] Except that our lives are being magnified by the media, any other normal girl would.

One thing in the 2000s was pitting women against each other. She said while discussing the misogynistic tabloid culture surrounding reports that she and her famous friends were always at odds. A woman who stands up for herself at the time, a woman who speaks her mind, is like, “Oh, they’re hard. They’re hard to deal with,” she says.

If I ever saw a woman growing up as a teenager in this industry, a woman who says she will be persecuted for it gets a huge backlash.

Given all of this and her party girl reputation, I wonder if Paris ever became dependent on alcohol or drugs. Did she ever think she was an addict?

No, she says firmly. I think she just wanted to run away, so she only drank so she wouldn’t think of anything bad. And if I went outside at night and only heard loud music, clubs and people would disturb me. When you go through something traumatic, you may want to take the pain out of the party.

And I’m such a shy person. It was a way to not feel shy and awkward because a lot of people don’t know how shy I am.

finally she’s happy forever

However, the Paris Hilton story has a happy ending. The great secret I told you about? As it turns out, on Jan. 16, the day before they met in LA, she welcomed her son via surrogate with her venture capitalist husband Carterm, making her first-time parent. yes; the day before we met!

