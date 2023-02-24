The U.S. real estate market experiences a $2.3 T drop in value, the largest since 2008





Potomac Wealth Advisors chairman and founder Mark Avallone said the ‘trickle down’ effect will occur later this year.

The U.S. real estate market suffered the biggest drop in value since 2008 as house prices plummeted.

That’s according to a new report from real estate brokerage firm Redfin, which showed the total value of US homes fell from a record high of $47.7 trillion in June 2022 to $45.3 trillion in the end of the year – a decline of $2.3 trillion, or 4.9%.

It’s the biggest percentage drop since the 2008 financial crisis, when home values ​​fell 5.8% from June to December.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, house prices have climbed at a rate not seen since the 1970s, with mortgage rates near record lows. Homebuyers — brimming with stimulus money and hungry for more space during the pandemic — have flocked to the suburbs.

Demand was so strong and inventory so low that at the height of the market, some buyers waived home inspections and appraisals or paid hundreds of thousands of dollars above the asking price.

WHEN WILL US HOME PRICES FINALLY STOP FALLING?

Homebuyers brimming with stimulus money and hungry for more space during the pandemic have flocked to the suburbs. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The frenzy came to a halt when the Federal Reserve embarked on the most aggressive interest rate hike campaign since the 1980s as it tried to slow the economy and crush runaway inflation.

The interest rate sensitive housing market has so far been weighed down by tighter monetary policy: although mortgage rates have fallen from a high of 7.08% in November, they have recently reversed that trend and began to climb amid fears of rising interest rates. . The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.5% this week, according to data from mortgage lender Freddie Mac.

This remains significantly higher than just a year ago, when rates hovered around 3.92%.

The median price of a home sold in January was $383,249, down 11.5% from a high of $433,133 in May 2022, according to Redfin. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Demand from home buyers dried up as consumers faced the highest mortgage rates in years, further weighing on home prices. The median price of a home sold in January was $383,249, down 11.5% from a high of $433,133 in May, according to Redfin.

“The housing market has lost some of its value, but most homeowners will still reap big profits from the pandemic housing boom,” said Chen Zhao, head of economic research at Redfin. She noted that the total value of U.S. homes remains about $13 trillion higher than in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large swathes of the global economy.

Yet even with higher mortgage rates putting homeownership out of reach for millions of Americans, many home prices are still more expensive than they were a year ago. In December, the total value of US homes was still up 6.5% from the same period a year ago.

Piper Sandler’s chief investment strategist, Michael Kantrowitz, shares his market outlook for 2023 ahead of January inflation data after futures data signals continued recovery.

