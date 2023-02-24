Boris Johnson urges Britain to ‘break the ice’ by sending fighter jets to Ukraine, warns China of ‘historic mistake’ | political news





Boris Johnson said China would make a “historic mistake” if it supplied arms to Russia. He called for Britain to “break the ice” by becoming the first country to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

On the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, Sky News’ former Prime Minister Mark Austin said he was “very concerned” by the meeting of China’s top diplomat with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a historic mistake on the part of China,” Johnson said of the possibility of China supporting Russia’s arms war effort.

“Why would China want to be tainted with associations with Putin, who identified himself as a gangster and adventurer? I think that is China’s big and big mistake.

“But what it shows is the urgency of our giving Ukrainians what they need to ensure that this year they succeed and 2023 will be their triumph.”

President Putin had a military holiday after a missile warning. NATO ‘Can’t Allow Moscow to Win’ – Ukraine War Latest

Johnson, who was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, said after exclusive reports by Sky News that the Treasury signaled that there was no new funding for defense despite recognizing the urgent need for post-war rearmament.

Under the current circumstances, the British Army would run out of ammunition within days of being put into action, and it would take up to 10 years to field a modern battle division of around 25,000 to 30,000 men.

When asked if Britain’s defense industry should be put on a “war footing” given its low ammunition stocks, Prime Minister Johnson replied “I think we have to make sure we have what we need”.

“But if you look at Britain’s defenses and how to make sure Britain is protected and the entire Euro-Atlantic Security Area is protected, the best, most economic thing that can be done, I’m sure Putin will fail in Ukraine and Ukraine will win.”

3:32 The race to rearm Ukraine begins

“What I want to say is we have to keep supplying the munitions we can,” Johnson said. “We have to make more munitions.”

Johnson Says Ukraine Can Use Jets to Reclaim Territory

The former prime minister spoke while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western powers to supply their country with fighter jets to support their war effort.

But there are concerns among Western leaders that Ukraine may use the aircraft to attack targets inside Russia.

Mr Johnson seemed convinced that Ukrainians would only use it to defend their country and encouraged the government to supply some Typhoon jets to the British Army.

“What the Ukrainians want is the F-16. Unfortunately we don’t have the F-16, but we have the Typhoon. I think there’s an argument for the British to break the ice and give them the Typhoon. It’s about training people to use that machine. Thing – we can do that.”

Johnson added that there was no doubt that Ukraine could reclaim territory from Russia if it had fighter jets to clear its artillery emplacements and command and control centres.

Read more: PM ‘has no interest in defense’ as British ammunition stockpiles prove ‘inadequate’ for war

2:53 ‘I have nowhere else to go’

‘A decisive moment at the beginning of the 21st century’

The former prime minister was also questioned about President Zelensky’s warning that World War III could break out if Ukraine loses the conflict.

“If Putin can create any kind of success with this, I think there is a real risk that he will continue to threaten not just Ukraine, but every part of the former Soviet empire he wants to threaten.

“And everyone else around the world will conclude that aggression has paid off and borders can be changed by force.

“This is an absolutely critical moment for the world. This is a turning point. This is the hinge of fate. This is a defining moment for the early 21st century.”

Johnson also questioned Putin’s reasons for initiating the invasion, saying “he has never really been threatened by Ukraine as a potential NATO member. There is no question of placing NATO missiles on Ukrainian soil.” said.

“This is purely an attempt by Putin to strengthen his position domestically and rebuild the former Soviet empire… I think it would be a terrible sign if Putin had any kind of success.

“It would be a dire sign for all parts of the world who care deeply about borders that we must not change by force.”

