US sends home brothers detained for nearly 20 years at Guantnamo Bay





GUANTNAMO BAY, Cuba The US military on Thursday released two brothers who had been detained in the war on terror for helping to operate safe houses where suspected al-Qaeda members locked themselves up after the September 11, 2001 attacks .

The Pentagon says Mohammed Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani, 53, and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, 55, who have never been charged with any crime during 20 years in US custody, were flown to Pakistan under an agreement with the local authorities.

The brothers were captured by Pakistani security services in Karachi in September 2002. They arrived at Guantnamo Bay in 2004 after being held in a CIA-run detention site in Afghanistan for approximately 550 days.

Their transfer was approved in 2021. It is unclear why they remained in prison. In the meantime, the Pentagon has released two other Pakistani prisoners. Saifullah Paracha, 75, was repatriated in October. Majid Khan, 42, was released to Belize under a resettlement agreement this month.

Young Mr. Rabbani, who goes by the name Ahmed, had distinguished himself at Guantnamo as a prolific entertainer and determined hunger striker who survived on nutritional supplements, sometimes force-fed through a tube.

Prior to Ahmed Rabbanis’ release, the Pentagon partially lifted a ban on publishing artwork by prisoners at Guantnamo. His lawyers were eager to find out if he had been allowed to take with him the more than 100 paintings he had amassed during his years of detention on the military cargo plane that had transported him and his brother to Pakistan. .

Less was known about the older brother. Agnieszka Fryszman, a lawyer who has been representing him pro bono since 2006, told a parole board at the time that he handled mere prosecutions. He sweeps and cleans his block, for example, and stays out of conflict.

The brothers are described in US intelligence documents as Pakistani by nationality, although they were born and raised in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and are of Rohingya ethnicity. Both had families in Karachi and worked as part-time taxi drivers before they were arrested.

Because they were fluent in Arabic, they had also found work running errands and shelter aspects for former al-Qaeda operations chief Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, who is charged in a sentencing case. of death at Guantnamo as a mastermind accused of the September 11 attacks. .

In 2016, a US military officer at Guantnamo told a parole-style review board that Ahmed Rabbani was a shrewd and cunning businessman and was chasing the almighty dollar. He didn’t really care who he was working with, but he points out that he was working for money, not for a religious cause or agenda.

Clive Stafford Smith, a lawyer who represented the two men, said Ahmed Rabbani was badly damaged from a seven-year hunger strike that began in early 2013 and was struggling to hold back food. But he’s getting better there.

The irony is that today, and throughout his hunger strike, when they were living together, he cooked for the other men, Mr Stafford Smith said, adding that young Mr. Rabbani wanted to run a restaurant after his reunification. with her family.

Ahmed Rabbanis’ name also came up this week during Guantnamo hearings over evidence that could be used in the trial of a prisoner accused of plotting al-Qaeda’s suicide bombing of the USS destroyer Cole off Yemen on October 12, 2000.

Prosecutors have said they may want to use what Mr. Rabbani told interrogators in the early days of his detention as hearsay evidence in the case. Defense lawyers said Mr. Rabbani recanted those interrogations as the result of torture. There was no question of summoning him to court this week.

The brothers’ departure reduced the population held at Guantnamo Bay to 32 men, all sent there during the years of the George W. Bush administration. Over the years, the United States has held about 780 inmates in the once sprawling prison complex. At its peak in 2003, the military held 680 prisoners there at a time.

In a statement announcing the release, the Pentagon thanked the Pakistani government and other partners for their support of ongoing US efforts to responsibly reduce the detainee population and ultimately close the Guantnamo Bay facility.

Of those who remain, 18 have been tentatively approved for release or transfer, if the United States reaches an agreement with a country willing to take them in. Several of them could be repatriated, including men from Algeria, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. But the majority, mostly Yemenis, need a new nation to welcome them because Yemen, in the midst of civil war, is considered too unstable and violent to monitor their activities and help them reintegrate into society.

