WorldSkills UK unveils 2023 equity, diversity and inclusion heroes





Winners included apprentices who developed financial literacy courses for their communities while promoting apprenticeships in local schools.

Organizations and individuals who go above and beyond to promote equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in skills education and the workplace have been honored with the 4th WorldSkills UK EDI Hero Award.

Winners included an audit analytics apprentice who, in her spare time, debunked apprenticeship myths from local schools and developed a three-week financial literacy course for community members from poor backgrounds.

Aiman ​​Naseer, currently a Level 7 Apprentice in Internal Audit Management at Lloyds Banking Group, works with young people from different cultures to promote apprenticeship.

Nominees described her as outstanding. She said: Her enthusiasm for her apprenticeship and her financial literacy support of the less affluent parts of England have now seen the program she pioneered roll out nationally, which is a tremendous personal achievement.

Winner Nav Ahmed

This year’s award for developing inclusive skills went to Nav Ahmed, Senior Lecturer at Arden University’s Institute of Foundation Studies. A former FE business instructor, Ahmed impressed the judges with his work using data on student demographics to redesign and personalize the curriculum and student experience.

Ahmed found that students in blended learning programs tended to be older and from minority backgrounds, and students in distance learning courses were more likely to have a disability.

His achievements include rewriting modules with more comprehensive learning materials and assessment methods that have improved progress rates and student satisfaction.

One of the things I was conscious of when I was studying was that diversity would be seen as a barrier, not a strength. For me, I want to pass that on to my students to be positive role models. . What inspires me to do what I do is to make sure every student has the best chance to achieve what Ahmed said.

WorldSkills UK’s EDI Hero winners were unveiled today in a virtual awards ceremony in partnership with Skills and Education Group. The ceremony was hosted by journalist and broadcaster Marverine Cole.

WorldSkills UK Chief Executive Neil Bentley-Gockmann said the number and quality of candidates showed that the field is important to addressing inclusion and diversity.

We are very inspired by the people and stories behind the nominations and we are delighted to be able to celebrate those who are at the forefront of technology education, he said.

Joanne Manship, Dean of Digital, Creative and Performing Arts at Oldham College, has been named a Diversity Champion in the Skills Competition, which has seen an increase in the number of underprivileged students participating in the Skills competition.

Manships work has resulted in competition performance and participation.

In November 2022, the university won a Gold Medal in Basic Health and Social Care at the WorldSkills UK national finals.

And London South East College’s subsidized student- and faculty-led EDI Projects program won the Initiative of the Year award.

The university group is committed to a 10-year investment program that has awarded 78,000 to date for a variety of projects that positively impact EDI in universities and communities. The program is evidence-based, not only in terms of funding, but also in terms of measuring the outcome of each project.

Projects funded through this initiative so far include mentoring programs for minority youth and SEND students, programs to empower minority students through LGBTQ+ educational events and curricular activities.

