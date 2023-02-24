Ending face-to-face interviews could be fatal for UK asylum seekers | immigration and asylum





A new government plan to give asylum seekers 20 days to fill out a detailed questionnaire in English or be rejected has been criticized by the Red Cross.

The humanitarian charity said the plan to help fulfill Rishi Sunak’s promise to clear the backlog of 92,000 applicants by the end of this year could have a devastating impact on vulnerable refugees.

Plans to stop face-to-face interviews and replace them with a questionnaire covering 12,000 people from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Syria and Yemen were revealed in a leaked 11-page questionnaire released by The Guardian on Thursday.

Interior Department figures released on Thursday showed that at the end of December last year, 160,919 people were awaiting an initial decision on their claims.

This is a 60% increase from 100,564 in the same period in 2021 and the highest since 2010, when current records began.

Christina Marriott, Director of Strategy and Communications for the British Red Cross, said the charity was deeply concerned about the suggestion that applications could be withdrawn if refugees failed to complete their documentation in a timely manner.

These men, women and children may not speak English and are likely to experience the trauma of fleeing persecution and war. They need our support and compassion, not a rushed, complicated bureaucracy that will only add to their suffering.

We know from experience that when governments communicate with people seeking asylum, translations are rarely provided and forms are often lost in transit. This time limit can have a devastating impact on those in need of protection.

Freedom from Torture asylum advocacy director Sile Reynolds said the new plan would expose torture victims to more abuse.

Plans for asylum application questionnaires that require people to fill out complex forms, often without legal advice and in a language they don’t understand, could put many asylum applications at risk of being erroneously withdrawn within the 20-day deadline and subject to torture. Or persecution, she said.

This questionnaire asks over 50 complex questions to be completed in English and suggests using an online translation tool if needed.

It continues to say that if documents are not returned within 20 working days, the individual’s asylum application may be revoked.

The question is: If you are afraid of public officials in your country, can you email or phone your request to family or friends in your country of origin? [identity documents] Without endangering yourself or them?

Another question is: Have you been subjected to human trafficking (recruiting, transporting, transferring, harboring, or acquiring people by force, fraud, or trickery for the purpose of exploiting them for profit) or modern slavery (extremely exploiting another person for personal gain)? or commercial gain) while traveling to or after arriving in the UK?

Immigration lawyer and author Colin Yeo said the questionnaire is like a full asylum interview, so asylum seekers need legal advice to answer properly.

In December, Sunak vowed to stop ships crossing the strait, promising to reduce the asylum balance by the end of 2023.

The Home Office has about 10 months to process the 92,601 initial asylum applications that were in the system as of the end of June 2022.

New data shows the government made just 23,800 decisions on asylum applications in 2022, contributing to an increase in the backlog of nearly 161,000 at the end of the year. This is a 60% year-over-year increase from 101,000 at the end of December 2021 to less than 36,000 in 2018.

In 2022, the government received 74,800 new asylum applications involving 89,000 people, similar to the mid-2003 level but below the 2002 peak.

A recent Migration Observatory analysis found that rising asylum applications are just one cause of the current backlog. Slow decision-making has allowed the backlog to build up over several years, well before asylum applications rise in 2021-22.

The growing backlog was due to more cases entering the asylum system than receiving initial decisions, the Interior Ministry said.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, welcomed the move and added it would continue to work with the Ministry of the Interior to implement it. The statement said it would be important for asylum seekers to understand what is being asked of them and to have the opportunity to present their claims fully and accurately.

Despite strong pressure from Conservative supporters to speed up the asylum process, the Home Office accepted less than 1% of applications from people who arrived in small boats last year.

Initial decisions on asylum applications in the UK in 2022 were less than 19,000, up 29% from 2021, but 10% lower than the 20,766 in 2019, pre-pandemic.

More than three quarters (76%) of initial decisions on asylum applications in 2022 were in the form of granting refugee status, humanitarian protection or alternative leave. That’s a much higher subsidy rate than before the pandemic, when about a third of initial decisions were subsidies, the Department of the Interior said.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

The Home Office said: In an effort to speed up the asylum process for high-paying nationals, the 12,000 asylum seekers with legacy asylum claims are asked to provide their details in a new Home Office questionnaire to help determine their case. will be requested. Failure to respond may result in the withdrawal of your asylum application.

