How and why did Shamima Begum lose her British citizenship? | ISIL/ISIS News





British-born Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria as a schoolgirl to join ISIL (ISIS), has rejected a recent appeal against her citizenship removal.

Her lawyer said on Wednesday that the case is not over and she has vowed to keep fighting.

The British government stripped Begum of her citizenship in 2019, shortly after she was found in a Syrian prison camp.

Public opinion is divided over her case. Some say she should be banned, while others believe she should be tried in a British court for her membership in ISIL.

Here’s what you need to know about the case.

Who is Shamima Begum?

Begum was born in East London in 1999 to parents of Bangladeshi descent.

She is one of three female students who traveled to ISIL-controlled Syria in 2015. She was 15 at the time.

In Syria, she married an ISIL fighter and had two children, but both died in infancy.

Her British citizenship was revoked for national security reasons shortly after she was found nine months pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

In a 2019 interview with The Times newspaper, Begum said he was tired of life on the battlefield and feared for his unborn child. The baby, named Jarrah, eventually died of pneumonia later that year.

Begum, now 23, is held in al-Roj camp in northeast Syria, which is home to more than 2,000 people.

She begged the British government to be extradited with her family in London.

Kadiza Sultana, Shamima Begum and Amira Abase at Gatwick Airport on February 23, 2015 as seen in this three-image combo taken on CCTV. [File: AP Photo/Metropolitan Police]

Why and how did Begum lose British citizenship?

According to Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, citizenship is a legal status meaning that a person has the right to reside in a state, which cannot be denied entry or deported.

This status may be granted at birth or, in some states, through naturalization.

But in 2019, a British judge said UK citizenship is not an absolute qualification for everyone. It can be removed by the Secretary of State, but not if doing so makes the subject stateless.

In Begum’s case, a UK court ruled in 2019 that it was legal to remove Begum’s citizenship because she holds Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents.

Bangladesh denied this and said she would not be allowed to enter the country.

In 2019, then-British Home Secretary Sajid Javid vowed to ensure that anyone who joined ISIL would not return, and said Begum was a threat to national security.

You are a dual British/Bangladesh citizen, have previously traveled to Syria and have been affiliated with ISIL. In a 2019 letter from the private office of the Secretary of State to her family, it was assessed that her return to the UK would pose a risk to Britain’s national security.

Begum has never held Bangladeshi nationality and has never visited Bangladesh, and officials in the South Asian country have said they will not issue citizenship to her.

I have one citizenship and if it is taken away I have nothing. Begum told the BBC in 2019:

This is a life changing decision. They didn’t even talk to me.

human trafficking victim

Three Court of Appeal judges ruled in 2020 that Begum should be able to re-enter the UK to contest the cancellation.

However, the case was referred to the Supreme Court, which ruled in 2021 that Begum had the right to challenge the decision but had to do so outside the UK due to security concerns.

Begum’s legal team accused the Home Office of failing to investigate whether she was a child victim of human trafficking.

In February 2023, a judge ruled that the conclusion that Begum may have been trafficked was insufficient to make her appeal successful.

Her lawyer, Daniel Furner, said after the decision, the consequences we faced were that if the home secretary invoked national security, the implications and consequences would be that British children trafficked outside the UK would not be protected by the UK government.

Begum’s lawyer claimed that Begum and her friends’ entry into Syria was facilitated by Canadian agents working for ISIL.

A book published last August examining intelligence sharing between Britain, Canada and other allies alleged that the role of Canadian agents in the Begum case was later covered up by police and British security services.

The Secret History of the Five Eyes by Richard Kerbaj, former security correspondent for The Sunday Times, called for an official investigation into Begum’s case. Canada and the UK declined to comment on the allegations, as is usual for security concerns involving intelligence agencies.

What’s next?

Furner told reporters that his team would challenge Wednesday’s ruling.

Under the law governing tribunals, Begum must bring his case directly to the Court of Appeal in London to challenge the decision.

Her lawyers even suggested she could go to the European Court of Human Rights, said Al-Jazeeras Nadim Baba, reporting from London.

The Home Office, the UK’s Home Office spokesperson, welcomed the ruling.

The spokesperson said the government’s priority is to keep Britain safe and secure, and in doing so, any decisions taken will be vigorously defended.

