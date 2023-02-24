Joint Statement on U.S.-Oman Strategic Dialogue





The following is a text of the joint statement issued by the governments of the United States of America and Oman on the occasion of the strategic dialogue between the United States and Oman.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy, Under-Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, had the pleasure of welcoming Jose W. Fernandez, Under-Secretary for Economic Growth, to the Energy and Environment to the U.S. Department of State and its accompanying delegation to Muscat on February 23, 2023 to convene the inaugural session of the Strategic Dialogue between the Sultanate of Oman and the United States of America.

The inaugural strategic dialogue comes after the announcement made in Washington, D.C. by His Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in November 2022 to launch the first strategic dialogue between the two countries in the goal of building on the strong partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the United States.

The first strategic dialogue coincides with the 190th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Commerce, which established commercial relations between the two countries. It was the first trade agreement signed by the United States with an Arab country.

In addition, His Excellency Abdullah bin Salim Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance of Oman and Chairman and Chairman of the Board of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), Reta Jo Lewis, signed a $500 million (OMR 192 million) Memorandum of Understanding to explore options for utilizing EXIM financing and to promote trade and investment in strategic sectors of Oman’s economy, ranging from renewable energy to manufacturing. Two-way trade between the United States and the Sultanate of Oman was $4.22 billion in 2022, the highest on record and up 30% from $3.25 billion in 2021 The United States is Oman’s largest market for non-oil exports, providing the long-term partnership to create jobs and mutual prosperity in both countries.

The two parties discussed and defined areas of cooperation in three working groups: trade and investment; clean energy; and education, culture and science. In the area of ​​trade and investment, participants from both countries discussed the activation of a working mechanism to maximize the benefits of the free trade agreement (FTA) between the United States and Oman , the issue of tariffs, the promotion of trade and investment in strategic areas such as mining, logistics, energy. , fisheries, agribusiness and telecommunications, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the digital economy.

The two countries explored opportunities for collaboration on clean energy solutions such as carbon removal, clean hydrogen, industrial decarbonization, as well as clean energy policy, including the net zero roadmap Oman 2050, reducing emissions of methane and other short-lived climate pollutants, and Oman plans for COP28. They also discussed strengthening cooperation to catalyze clean energy financing as well as research programs and knowledge sharing for energy decarbonization.

The two sides welcomed cooperation in the fields of education, culture and science and discussed a mechanism to resume the Fulbright program for Omani students and scholars and develop programs in key areas. discussed by the two countries.

Both sides stressed their close cooperation on issues that are at the heart of the bilateral relationship, such as investment in innovation, higher education and scientific research programs, including initiative programs in various areas. The parties discussed the possibility of enhancing their cooperation in the areas of science and technology within the framework of the agreement between the government of the United States of America and the government of the Sultanate of Oman on cooperation in science and technology, signed in 2016, notably by the US Science Envoy Programs and US Embassy Science Fellows.

The Sultanate of Oman and the United States of America further expressed their mutual intention to collaborate in the professional development of teachers. They also decided to cooperate in the fields of literature and culture.

The Sultanate of Oman and the United States are committed to maintaining the exchange of high-level bilateral visits, including the goal of scheduling the next round of the strategic dialogue in 2024.

