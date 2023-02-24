UK salad shortage could last for a month, environment minister warns | food and beverage industry





The shortage of salads and other vegetables in British supermarkets could last for up to a month, the environment minister said, as the government has accused the government of bringing the problem on its own through Brexit policy rather than supporting local growers.

Thrse Coffey said it may take time to address shortages after Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons introduced restrictions on the purchase of items including tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers due to shortages caused in part by a cold spell in southern Spain and North Africa. said to

When asked urgent questions about empty shelves in supermarkets, Coffey said: After discussions with industry and retailers, we expect this situation to continue for about two to four more weeks.

It’s important to try and make sure you have a variety of sourcing options. [environment] It has already been discussed with retailers, and this is why further discussions led by the minister are needed.

During questioning, Coffey debated whether British consumers should switch to turnips and other seasonal vegetables.

She continued to blame the weather for the shortage, even as MPs noted that European supermarket shelves appear to be full as farmers in the UK warn polytunnels and greenhouses are at risk of going out of business due to energy costs.

Former Sainsburys CEO Justin King said the UK should be held accountable for the problem. We have a unique exposure to imports at this time of year. There is a real lack of it, but we have rather brought this problem upon ourselves.

He said energy and fertilizer costs skyrocketed during the war in Ukraine, so the government did not support farmers despite warnings about the extra costs. This is a sector greatly disrupted by Brexit, he added.

Conservative MP Selane Saxby suggested people avoid eating a lot of imported food, such as salads, in January and February. Supermarkets are still importing too much product for us and in fact we need to eat more seasonally and support British farmers, she said.

Coffey responded: It is important that we value the expertise we have in this country. A lot of people are probably eating turnips right now rather than necessarily thinking about sides like lettuce and tomatoes. solve.

Industry insiders said UK hypermarkets were hit harder than other parts of Europe this year as they relied more heavily on the region for production as a way to avoid the high costs associated with greenhouse heating crops in the UK and the Netherlands.

Some suppliers say the UK is lining up for agricultural products imported from the EU and Morocco due to Brexit-induced costs and bureaucracy.

A leading retail analyst said the UK food system was hampered by the government’s disastrous policy failures and inadequate policy enforcement.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said in a note published on Thursday that salad shortages in UK supermarkets came after the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) did little to help growers when British greenhouses producing tomatoes came at a cost. I wrote that it happened. , cucumbers and other delicate crops surged after the war in Ukraine.

He said the issue of pork and egg production was also allowed to gather speed as the advisory context in which Defra operates was unblemished.

The treatment of the food sector is unacceptable and it is time for big changes, Black said.

Liberal Democrats cabinet spokeswoman Christine Jardin said an urgent Cobra meeting was needed after it became known that Agriculture Secretary Mark Spencer would not be meeting with supermarkets until next week.

People are understandably alarmed about the chronic fruit and vegetable shortages in our stores, but the government doesn’t seem to have any immediate plans to rectify, Jardine said.

Labor Shadow Environment Minister Jim McMahon said:

He added that the shortage was the result of government hesitation and indifference.

Coffey said the UK food supply chain is very resilient and item restrictions only apply to a handful of fruit and vegetable lines. She added that this is simply the essence of gardening.

