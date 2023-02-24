In the tech war with China, the United States finds friends





Whether the topic of the day is Chinese spy balloons or American breakthroughs in AI, Washington and Beijing are increasingly seeing world events through the lens of “tech warfare.” This increasingly intense rivalry is usually presented as “America versus China,” but it misses a key point: America is not alone.

America’s greatest competitive advantage over China is not wealth or arms, but the fact that America has many close friends and China has none. In fact, the only country that has signed a treaty to support China in the event of war is North Korea, an impoverished pariah state that deliberately schedules nuclear tests and missile launches to embarrass China at high-level diplomatic summits. level. Treated or not, few would describe China and North Korea as friends.

It’s good to have friends, especially since many Americans are world leaders in technologies of major strategic and geopolitical importance, including semiconductors. Most Americans are at least vaguely aware that Saudi Arabia is a key player in the global economy as it produces over 10% of the world’s oil, but far fewer are aware that Taiwan produces over 90% of semi-automatic computer chips. -the world’s most advanced drivers or only one company based in the Netherlands, ASML, produces 100% of the most advanced lithography machines which are irreplaceable equipment for computer chip factories. Today, computer chips are essential inputs not only for data centers and smartphones, but also for cars, critical infrastructure, and even household appliances like washing machines. As the global economy has become increasingly digitized, it has also become increasingly reliant on chips. It’s for good reason that national security experts regularly declare semiconductors to be “the new oil” when it comes to geopolitics and international security.

Which brings us to the Biden administration’s remarkable streak of tech diplomacy accomplishments over the past few months. On October 7, 2022, the Biden administration unilaterally imposed a set of export controls that restrict sales to China of advanced computer chips designed to run artificial intelligence applications and military supercomputers as well as equipment for manufacturing to make these chips. Given that American companies design more than 95% of the AI ​​chips used in China and also produce manufacturing equipment used in every Chinese chip factory, these export controls pose an extraordinary obstacle to China’s ambitions to become the world leader in AI technology. and achieve self-sufficiency in semiconductors.

But export control was also a major diplomatic gamble. If the United States had forced American industry to stop selling advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China, only for other countries to step in and replace the United States, the policy would have dealt a blow. hard on American industry. The United States would suffer a huge loss of market share and revenue in China and gain only a fleeting national security advantage in return, which might only set China back a few months. The success of the policy depended entirely on persuading US allies – particularly Taiwan, the Netherlands and Japan – to follow the US lead and adopt similar export control regulations.

Taiwan was the first to signal that it agreed to the new restrictions, announcing on October 8 that it would no longer allow Chinese chip design companies to contract with Taiwanese chip factories to produce chips. chips that could replace those that America no longer allows. sold to China. China has world-class chip designers, but its chip factories lag significantly behind the state of the art in Taiwan. Taiwan has good reason to support Washington, both because Joe Biden has been more forthcoming than any US president in decades in defending Taiwan from a possible Chinese invasion and also because Taiwan’s semi- Drivers has also been a serious victim of Chinese government-backed industrial espionage and illegal talent poaching campaigns. The government of Taiwan knows that China’s goal is to end its strategic semiconductor dependence on Taiwan, which Taiwan calls its “silicon shield”, as soon as possible. Naturally, Taiwan agrees with US policies aimed at preventing this, although they generally prefer to be as quiet as possible about it to minimize the backlash from China.

Like Taiwan, Japan and the Netherlands are also global giants in the semiconductor industry. Along with the United States, they dominate the market for the surprisingly complicated equipment that is a lifeblood of every chip factory on Earth. Although there are Chinese companies that produce semiconductor manufacturing equipment, they only produce a fraction of the many different types of equipment needed to produce chips, and the equipment that Chinese companies produce is far behind the state of the art in the United States, the Netherlands and Japan. The most advanced Dutch lithography machines, for example, contain more than 100,000 parts, cost more than $340 million each, and rival the James Webb Space Telescope or the Large Hadron Collider in terms of technological complexity.

With export controls on October 7, the United States cut China off from the most advanced American semiconductor manufacturing equipment, but it would be a fleeting and hollow victory if Japan and the Netherlands did not follow immediately. There are certain types of equipment that currently only American companies can manufacture, but Dutch and Japanese companies produce equally advanced machinery in closely related technical disciplines. In other words, they could develop new products to replace American technology relatively quickly – at least a decade faster than China itself – if the reward was guaranteed monopoly access to a large Chinese customer base.

Unfortunately for China, Japan and the Netherlands will not. In late January, the Biden administration won a remarkable diplomatic victory: an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to establish multilateral controls on semiconductor technology exports to China. While the specific details of the deal will take months of ongoing negotiations to finalize and likely won’t be known until the Netherlands and Japan release their updated export control regulations, two key details are now known: Japan and the Netherlands will not allow their equipment companies to replace US industry for sales to China, and the countries will expand the set of equipment subject to controls on export to include items that American industry does not manufacture, including state-of-the-art lithography equipment. If implemented correctly, the deal will likely add a decade or two to the timeline of China’s plans for semiconductor self-sufficiency – and now China may never achieve it at all.

Like Taiwan, Japanese and Dutch companies have fallen victim to Chinese government-backed industrial espionage for semiconductor technology. And while they have always feared Chinese retaliation for any steps taken to end such provocations, they also had to reassess their previous foreign policy positions after Russia invaded Ukraine. Chinese support for the Russian government has had disastrous consequences for China’s global image.

Equally important, however, Taiwan, Japan and the Netherlands share American democratic values ​​and interest in a peaceful, rules-based international order. For the most part, the United States did not reach this export control deal by diplomatic carrot and stick, but by genuine persuasion about the merits of the policy as well as a genuine willingness to be persuaded when the allies made good points. For months before and after October 7, American diplomats spoke with their foreign counterparts, listened carefully to concerns, and worked diligently and collaboratively to address those concerns.

It’s a hallmark of the Biden administration’s approach to negotiation, not just in foreign policy, but domestically as well. Following the 2021 passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Congress, Senator Mitt Romney hailed the serious collaborative approach of the Biden administration: “You can tell the difference between adversarial bargaining and collaborative bargaining,” did he declare. “In this case, when one side had a problem, the other side tried to solve the problem, rather than walk away from the table.”

Obviously, this is not the right trading style for every situation. But nothing works better when the goal requires earning and maintaining the trust of friends, and it’s good to have friends.

