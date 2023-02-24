PM ‘has no interest in defense’ as British ammunition stockpiles prove ‘inadequate’ for war in Ukraine, Whitehall sources | british news





Britain is reviewing the size of its ammunition stockpile, Sky News may reveal.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine revealed too few past assumptions about what it would take to wage a war, Whitehall and defense industry sources said.

They urged Rishi Sunak to increase military spending to fund a massive expansion of gun munitions stores. Otherwise, there is a risk that Britain will no longer be able to support Ukrainian forces at the level necessary to sustain the war effort, let alone secure its own defenses.

But sources said the former prime minister “has no interest” in defense and fears he does not understand the urgent need for rearmament despite a massive land war raging in Europe.

A Whitehall source, who requested anonymity, said it was “really sobering” to discuss sensitive topics ahead of next month’s budget proposal.

However, a government spokesperson strongly disputed the characterization and pointed to previous increases in defense spending as evidence of Mr. Sunak’s interest.

“These allegations are baseless and untrue,” a spokesperson said.

“It was the Prime Minister who agreed as Prime Minister to the 2020 spending review that provided the Ministry of Defense (MoD) the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War.”

The source claimed that Mr Sunak was slow to participate in Ukrainian wartime leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Britain earlier this month.

He said, “I have no interest in defense and security. Those charged with number 10 barely have access to him. President Zelensky’s visit came belatedly and was of only marginal interest. If not domestic or economic, it is characteristic. “.

Another Whitehall source told Sky News, “He’s a financier and he can’t understand these things.”

Sources said a new review of stockpile requirements is taking place as part of a broader renewal of Britain’s defense and security policy.

They warned that a significant increase in size would require new funding that had not been guaranteed thus far.

Sources have provided a sense of the scale of the expansion they are requesting.

An official from the defense industry said, “The number of precision guided missiles must be increased by 100%.” A second source said the boost should be much higher.

Given lessons learned from Ukraine, the woefully inadequate stockpiling requirements for missiles and shells are well understood within the Department of Defense and its procurement arm, Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S).

All other members of the NATO military alliance are grappling with the same problem.

Russian and Ukrainian forces are firing shells at each other at a rate unprecedented since the Korean War, when they fired thousands to tens of thousands of rounds every day.

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg has warned member states that they are in a “logistics race” to mobilize and expand defense production capabilities.

The British government’s strategy prior to the invasion of Russia was to have a limited number of war materiel. Storing items such as ammunition and spare parts costs money, and in times of crisis, industry has been relied on to provide more.

But sources say the sheer amount of equipment needed to sustain a war effort like that of Ukraine has shown that this plan will not work in practice.

Industry sources said the government should forge a new “special relationship” with British defense companies and work together to ramp up production at the necessary urgent pace.

“Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is banging his fist on the table and doing his part,” said an industry source.

“The Ministry of Defense is saying it needs £8bn to £11bn over the next two years to stay put. That’s all correct rhetoric. But my headline is: Where are the contracts?”

The source described lengthy talks between the defense contractor and DE&S about the need to replenish weapons stockpiles and expand production lines, but uncertainties over financing have taken too long.

“Let’s stand up and show the world that we take defense seriously,” the source said.

Britain led Europe by supplying Ukraine with weapons such as tanks, rocket launchers and missiles, so the Ukrainian army is better equipped to fight the Russian invading forces.

However, this generosity has eroded the British military’s already-reduced combat capability due to decades of cost-cutting cuts since the end of the Cold War.

On Wednesday, the defense minister told Reuters that the UK had begun “warming up” its production lines to replace weapons sent to Ukraine and increase shell production.

Shells can be made fairly quickly, he said, but “the key is to make sure we have orders and we have started placing these orders in the last 10 months and starting to warm up the production line”.

But the defense secretary would not comment on how talks are underway with the Treasury to secure new funding for the military in the March budget.

When asked if he felt Sunak understood what was needed, Mr Wallace said, “I’m relieved.”

A government spokesman said Britain is Europe’s largest defense spender.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that he will do whatever is necessary to protect our people,” the spokesman said. “For this reason, our armed forces will always have the necessary equipment and capabilities.”

The update of the integrated review was initially scheduled to be published on March 7th, ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s March 15th budget.

However, as previously reported by Sky News, that date is being pushed back because initial drafts of the document did not fully reflect the impact of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on the security environment and British military assumptions.

