The push to ban TikTok in the US isn’t about privacy





We hope Congress will explore solutions to their concerns about TikTok that don’t have the effect of censoring the voices of millions of Americans, TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter said. The quickest and most comprehensive way to address national security concerns is for CFIUS to adopt the proposed agreement that we have been working on with them for nearly two years. This plan includes layers of government and independent oversight to ensure there are no backdoors in TikTok that could be used to access data or manipulate the platform. These measures go beyond what any peer company does today when it comes to security.

In the House, Rubio’s hardline allies just got new job titles and powers. Representatives Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, a Republican, and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, a Democrat, are now respectively chair and ranking member of the new House Select Committee on China created by Chairman Kevin McCarthy. As their new roles go beyond technology and TikTok, the two are eager to use their new perch to punish TikTok, in part, for blocking Congress.

Part of the reason there is no good data is [that] TikTok hasn’t answered basic questions, says Gallagher, who argues for TikTok to be fully separated from ByteDance. We asked for transparency around their algorithms in general. There’s this question about how they intended to use their location-based service that they would never really answer.

Bipartisanship has been key to anti-TikTok efforts, but conservatives and the powerful GOP messaging machine have rallied behind what they say is a glaring new threat to national security. With America’s tech companies now the punching bag of the American right who accuses them of censoring them, most Republicans say this TikTok debate is replacing domestic political and trade wrangling. They say there is no comparison between Silicon Valley and ByteDance.

Can we just admit that the Chinese Communist Party is an adversary and that Silicon Valley is not a real adversary? said Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a Republican. There are similar problems, but they are not exactly the same problems. The Chinese Communist Party is an adversary. Silicon Valley is an unruly child.

Whether the fears are justified or unfounded, Congress isn’t even having the right debate, according to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon. Banning TikTok would be a boon for shady data brokers, says Oregon Democrat. TikTok is one piece of the puzzle, but don’t miss the overall challenge, because until you rule over these data brokers, you’ll have all kinds of personal data in America still on its way to China and hostile powers.

Nonetheless, bipartisan anti-TikTok energy remains palpable in DC, particularly because the app is so popular, with an estimated 113 million users in the United States, according to web analytics firm Statista. And with Beijing’s proven willingness to use technology to control its own citizens, US policymakers fear the CCP will soon distort the world for millions of unsuspecting Americans.

If you can compose these algorithms to tell what kind of content [people see]it’s extremely problematic in terms of a propaganda tool, says Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Warner supports policing TikTok, but remains skeptical of these new efforts to ban the app outright. He was left holding his tongue pending more detailed information and a potential policy solution from the Justice Department. It’s not one or the other, however, according to privacy advocates in Congress. Although they argue that TikTok is the immediate concern, they also want to regulate Silicon Valley.

I think you need both. We still need to get a big privacy bill, said Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington.

Cantwell chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, where many of those bipartisan efforts died, in part because she demanded a higher federal standard of confidentiality or at least one that doesn’t supersede strict state laws, like the California, which the Republicans were not ready to accept. She says the reason the TikTok ban went through in December is because the government funding bill was held hostage by the GOP.

With Big Data, there can be abuses, and we must contain them. Full stop, says Cantwell. There is still a lot of work to be done, and my colleagues must show the same bipartisan zeal to solve these problems.

