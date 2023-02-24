UK supermarkets distributing fresh fruits and vegetables





Tomatoes, cucumbers and countless other vegetables are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain in the UK.

As unfavorable conditions in mainland Europe and North Africa halt supplies and leave shelves empty in grocery stores across the country, some of the country’s largest supermarkets have implemented rationing policies for certain fresh produce. Experts say Britain’s Brexit, which did not fully kick off until January 2021, is not primarily responsible, despite suspicions, as shortages have also occurred in EU member Ireland.

The National Farmers Union (NFU), which represents farmers in England and Wales, said the industry was repeatedly seeing supermarket shelves empty due to a combination of predictable energy costs and inclement weather.

NFU Vice-Chairman David Exwood said in a statement this week that food elasticity in the UK is now gone. Producers must have the necessary confidence to do what they do best, working within a fair and transparent supply chain and ensuring fair and sustainable returns. Produce nutritious, high-quality British food to meet the needs of shoppers.

Thanks to its climate, Britain imports a significant portion of its fruit and vegetable supply, especially from warmer parts of the planet, except during the summer months. In winter, they rely more on imports to stock their supermarkets with fresh fruits and vegetables that are out of season.

Most fruit and vegetable imports throughout the year are sourced from the EU and Africa.

With crop yields hurt by bad weather in sauce markets, representatives of grocery chains Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Aldi have all begun rationing out their tomato, cucumber and bell pepper supplies, limiting customers to two or three, confirmed to Fortune. I did. of each item per transaction.

According to data from market research firm Kantar, the company is the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th largest grocery store chains in the UK by market share.

Empty shelves in the fruit and vegetable aisle of a Tesco supermarket in Burgess Hill, England, 22 February 2023

Jane Sherwood Getty Images

Morrisons also said it would cap purchases of lettuce, and Asda confirmed it had applied its own rationing policy to eight products: tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, prepared salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

A spokesperson for Asda told Fortune that the company has been hit hard by supply restrictions on some agricultural products grown in southern Spain and North Africa.

We are introducing a temporary limit of three per product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, allowing customers to choose what they want, a spokesperson said.

Andrew Opie, head of food and sustainability for the British Retail Consortium, said in a statement that disruptions are expected to last for several weeks, but supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain challenges and are working with farmers to help customers A wide variety of fresh produce is available.

Did the tribe spread beyond Britain?

Vegetable shortages in the UK have fueled panic buying concerns in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, it was reported that a woman was banned from a local grocery store after trying to buy 100 cucumbers.

Some, including Liz Webster, president of the activist group Save British Food, have pointed to Brexit as creating trade barriers that will make exporting goods from the EU to the UK more complicated, but others have suggested that the UK’s supply shortage is more to blame. . complicated.

Consumers in many other EU countries have not been affected by supply constraints, but the Republic of Ireland has also been hit by a fresh vegetable shortage despite being an EU member.

Coexphal, the Spanish trading body made up of 101 fruit and vegetable companies and other Spanish growers in the southern province of Almera, told The Guardian on Thursday that crop yields of several vegetables had declined, although post-Brexit logistics had caused shortages. An unexpected drop in temperature has reduced it by more than 20% this season, making it virtually impossible to deliver on many of its promises.

Meanwhile, Copa-Cogeca, a European farmers group, told the BBC that European producers’ ability to cooperate within the EU’s single huge market when supplies are tight means that commodities are more likely to stay within the economic bloc.

Shortages may also be more pronounced in the UK than elsewhere in Europe as the country’s ongoing energy crisis has driven fuel costs to unaffordable levels for millions.

According to NFU research, the cost of growing tomatoes in the UK has risen by 27% in 2021.

Jack Ward, CEO of the British Growers Association, told Euronews that many UK farmers have refused to grow certain crops because of soaring production costs, a shortfall that cannot be filled by current European imports.

Even in Kherson, a city on the front lines of war-torn Ukraine, supermarket shelves are full of fresh vegetables, according to Lindsey Hilsum, international editor of Channel 4 News in the UK.

There is no shortage of tomatoes here, but I am not in a British supermarket, but in Kherson, a front-line Ukrainian city that is bombarded by Russians every day. pic.twitter.com/FFbVAf1zHC

Lindsey Hillsum (@lindseyhilsum) February 23, 2023

According to the EU’s Import Promotion Center for Developing Countries, most of Ukraine’s fresh vegetable imports come from West and Central Asia.

Outside of Europe, the United States has consistently relied on other markets for fresh vegetable supplies since the early 2000s, and although imports have increased by nearly 200% over the past 20 years, most source markets are closer to home than those that shake supply in the UK. much closer. chain now.

According to official data, 77% of fresh vegetable imports into the United States in 2020 are from Mexico and 11% are from Canada.

Learn how to explore and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter that reviews what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/02/23/uk-britain-fruit-vegetable-shortage-rationing-tesco-aldi-morrisons-asda/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos