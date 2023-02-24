



Save British Food chairman says Brexit is to blame for UK food shortages

Carrots, broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower could run out within weeks, growers warned.

The British Growers Association told the industry that bad weather last summer was starting to negatively affect crops.

Stocks are very low, and things like carrots, broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower seem to run out within a few weeks.

Europe has also been hit by bad weather and UK supermarkets will struggle to procure stock from the continent.

It comes as growers warn of leek shortages that will run out of UK supplies by April.

Tim Casey, president of the Leek Growers Association, said high temperatures, lack of rainfall and subsequent cold weather contributed to the most challenging season.

It comes after the Liberal Democrats urged the government to convene an emergency Cobra meeting after four of Britain’s biggest supermarkets restricted the amount of fruit and vegetables customers could buy.

Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons, and Asda have introduced rations for tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers that limit three items per customer.

The British Growers Association has warned that carrots, broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower could run out within weeks.

The industry is starting to see the negative impact of bad weather last summer on crops.

Stocks are very low, and things like carrots, broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower seem to run out within a few weeks.

Europe has also been hit by bad weather and UK supermarkets will struggle to procure stock from the continent.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain Feb 24, 2023 14:49

1677248128Supermarket food shortage: Europeans mock British shoppers with pictures of shelves full of fruits and vegetables.

People in Europe have recently been sharing photos of their overcrowded supermarket shelves to expose the UK’s food shortages.

Morrison acknowledged tomato shortages, and shoppers reported having trouble getting fresh vegetables from other supermarkets.

Asda responded to the problem by announcing that it would limit customers to a maximum of three items: tomatoes, peppers, lettuce and broccoli.

Aldi confirmed that it has also started distributing fresh produce, a spokesperson for it.

Maryam Zakir-HussainFeb 24, 2023 14:15

1677245428Farmers and growers will continue to struggle, professor predicts

David Rose, Professor of Sustainable Agricultural Systems at Cranfield University, said:

If greenhouse growers cannot afford to turn on LED lighting and heating, the shortfall cannot be made up. Without government intervention on energy costs or retailer support to raise prices, our farmers and growers will continue to struggle.

In the longer term, science and technology can potentially lower input costs (e.g., robotics with labor), improve yields (e.g., gene editing), and provide new production systems (e.g., vertical farming, cultured meats) to provide some of the challenges facing farmers. You can start solving the problem.

But we also need to challenge the cheap food story. It’s not the farmer’s fault when people struggle to find food. This is a social inequality problem and technology is not the solution to poverty.

Maryam Zakir-HussainFeb 24, 2023 13:30

1677242728 Britain’s leading growers delay planting crops due to high energy costs.’

The Lea Valley Growers Association says some of the UK’s leading growers are delaying planting crops because of high energy costs.

It has about 80 members across regions covering Greater London, Hertfordshire and Essex, and produces about three-quarters of the UK’s cucumbers and peppers, as well as many eggplants and tomatoes.

Association general secretary Lee Stiles told the BBC that high energy costs and low supermarket prices are making it harder for growers to make a living.

Many are postponing planting or growing less, and about 10% have left the field entirely.

Maryam Zakir-HussainFeb 24, 2023 at 12:45

1677239926Leek may now be off the menu as UK growers warn of shortages due to inclement weather.

Environment Minister Therese Coffey said Thursday that British consumers should eat more turnips instead of imported food, but the leek growers’ association said shoppers will have to rely on leeks grown abroad through May and June.

Maryam Zakir-HussainFeb 24, 2023 at 11:58

1677237037Watch: Brexit debate erupts after journalist says food shortages don’t affect Ukraine.

Brexit debate erupts after journalist says food shortages won’t affect Ukraine

Emily Atkinson Feb 24, 2023 11:10

1677235237No 10 claims that Brexit is not to blame for the shortage.

No 10 rejected suggestions that Brexit was the cause of the food shortage.

When asked if Britain’s exit from the EU is having any impact on the tribe, a Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: .

Emily Atkinson Feb 24, 2023 10:40

1677233437Therese Coffey was celebrating British produce when she mentioned turnips. -No 10

Last night, Downing Street said Therese Coffey laid out the importance of celebrating British produce when she suggested that eating turnips in UK supermarkets could help avoid fruit and vegetable shortages.

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

What the Secretary of State has done is to present the importance of celebrating the produce we grow in the UK, but ultimately it is up to the individual to decide what food they want to buy.

Emily Atkinson Feb 24, 2023 10:10

Emily Atkinson Feb 24, 2023 09:40

1677230437ICYMI | Shocked cry as Therese Coffey fumbles her questions about sewage and food shortages

Shouts of ‘shock’ as Therese Coffey fumbles for questions about sewage and food shortages

Emily Atkinson Feb 24, 2023 09:20

