Will the 1.6 billion lost by British science come back?





Imperial College London is one of the largest funded institutions in the EU’s previous research initiative, Horizon 2020.Credit: iStock Editorial/Getty

The UK Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy is quietly returning to the Treasury $1.6 billion (US$1.9 billion) of funding allocated for research collaboration with the European Union in budget 202223. But the government swears that the money is not lost to British science.

The government has set aside $2.35 billion to support the Horizon Europe research fund scheme, which funds France’s ITER fusion research project, and the UK’s contribution to the Euratom nuclear energy organization. However, part of that money was returned to the Treasury instead of being used, as the country’s participation in the program had yet to be confirmed. The recall was disclosed on page 300 of the Technical Accounting Document.

The scientific community was quick to condemn what appeared to be a loss of promised funding for research and development (R&D) after repeated assurances from the government that British researchers would not suffer loss if the UK failed to reach an agreement on the Horizon Europe program.

community issues

The London-based Campaign for Science and Engineering (CaSE) first highlighted the issue on 21 February. The government has repeatedly stated that the R&D budget will be protected and funds allocated to Horizon Europe will be used for R&D. The government’s reversal of this stance, withdrawing $1.6 billion today for R&D, undermines the Prime Minister’s insistence on the importance of science and innovation to Britain’s future and the creation of a new department that will pursue the agenda only this month.

Leaders of several scientific organizations, including the Royal Society of England and the London Institute of Physics, have also expressed concern about the apparent loss.

However, a government spokesperson told Nature that no money was lost and that its commitment to increase public R&D investment to $20 billion per year by 202425 remains in place. There are still funds left to finalize the link with the EU program, but we have made it clear that we will only pay for the duration of the link. If we don’t connect, he says, UK researchers and businesses will get paid at least as much as they received from Horizon during the spending review period.

Even if the deal had worked, it’s unlikely that British researchers would have received all $2.35 billion from Horizon Europe last year. That amount was an upfront payment for joining, and that revenue would have been spread out over several years as researchers obtained grants.

Brexit guarantee

After Brexit took effect, Horizon Europe continued to accept grant applications from UK-based researchers, with the understanding that EU funding would depend on successful negotiations of relevant country status. The Horizon Europe guarantee that the UK government provides funding to researchers approved by Horizon Europe but unable to obtain funding while the UK is negotiating is still in effect, at least until the end of March.

To date, the government has provided $750 million through UKRI through guarantees and $684 million in direct support for UK science, fusion and Earth observation, a spokesperson said. He added that the government would soon announce detailed plans for a replacement program and would implement them if needed.

James Wilsdon, who studies science policy at University College London, says uncertainty surrounding Britain’s relationship with the European Union has made it less expensive for British scholars to apply to Horizon Europe because fewer applicants apply. said to take As a result, spending on UK guarantees and related measures was less than what the government would have been paying had it joined Horizon Europe.

downward spiral

Wilsdon says the volume of UK applications continues to decline despite the warranty. It is a vicious cycle in which uncertainty leads to diminishing participation and further reduces the theoretical loss of this money through reconnection through UK guarantees or ultimately through association agreements.

Even if funding later becomes available for research, either through a partnership with Horizon Europe or through an as-yet-unannounced alternative, failing to communicate this clearly reinforces the research community’s worst fears, says Wilsdon.

Kieron Flanagan, who studies science and technology policy at the University of Manchester, UK, says chaos will do little to build confidence in government science initiatives. That looks absolutely terrifying, he says, and is a terrible self-imposed goal for a government that wants to put science and technology at the center of its growth strategy.

