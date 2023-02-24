UK Ministry of Defense orders HMT 400 series from Supacat-Babcock





Caption: The HMT 400 series, dubbed the Jackal by the British Army, was used by the British Army in Afghanistan. Source: Babcock

The Supacat-Babcock alliance will deliver at least 70 additional HMT (Mold Transport Aircraft) 400 series to the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD), potentially increasing the number of vehicle deliveries to 240.

Along with the Challenger 2 tanks donated to Ukraine by the British Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense has also sent various armored vehicles to support Ukraine. The new investment for the British Army will help MoD replace a fleet of lost armored vehicles donated with a supply of 70 HMT 400 series vehicles.

The agreement follows an announcement that the British Army has received a temporary artillery solution within the next 12 months in an apparent attempt to fill the looming capability gap.

Supacat Chief Executive Officer Nick Ames said: “This is a very important contract win for us. Mainly after 20 years of service, it further demonstrates customer confidence in HMT 400 products.

It also provides a platform to secure potential export orders, demonstrating how investing in UK products can benefit the wider UK economy.

The Jackal is based on Supacat’s original All Terrain Mobility Platform (ATMP) concept. The convertible concept of the Extenda configuration can be used to convert a 4×4 to a 6×6 to increase payload and capacity.

The contract builds on Supacat and Babcock’s strong relationship to meet demand in Afghanistan when more than 600 vehicles are assembled through the Devonport facility in less than three years. Under the agreement, Supacat will create 10 jobs on its own and 90 jobs at the Babcocks facility.

Undisclosed contracts bring the total number of Jackal vehicles delivered to the British Army to nearly 700.

Babcocks CEO Tom Newman said:

This new contract demonstrates how UK industry can work together to quickly respond to defense requirements and deliver in a short period of time. As well as being a battle-proven vehicle, the HMT 400 series is a fantastic export asset in its own right, and our chosen location for construction in the Plymouth Freeport Zone will improve our export prospects.

In addition, Supacat has delivered HMT platform vehicles internationally throughout Northern Europe and Australasia, which are currently in service.

