US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans





The numbers keep coming in to confirm: things look very good in the US economy. US household spending rose 1.8% in January from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday. Employers added half a million jobs in January, more than double what economists had predicted. Retail sales jumped in January at a faster pace than they had in nearly two years.

You would think it would be time to relax, sip a martini and celebrate. But it’s not. The continued strength of the US economy means that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation by raising interest rates are not working as quickly as they had hoped. Inflation rose 5.4% in January from a year ago, according to data from the Fed’s preferred index released on Friday.

The Fed wants inflation to be around 2% and will continue to raise interest rates until it gets closer to that target. (Whether it should abandon that goal is one the Fed doesn’t seem interested in pursuing at this time.)

“The consumer is the stalwart running wild and the Fed is the cowboy — and the Fed will win in the end,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Already, the Fed has raised interest rates from near zero in April 2020 to a 15-year high above 4.5%, the most aggressive policy since the 1980s. Officials do not expect to cut interest rates before at least 2024.

If you’re not someone who needs to borrow a lot of money in the foreseeable future to buy a house or make another big purchase, you might not think the Fed’s actions are relevant to you. But they are. Higher interest rates also increase the cost of having a balance on a credit card. They make it more expensive for businesses to borrow money, and when businesses have higher expenses, they will seek to raise prices or cut expenses. This often means laying off workers, one reason we’ve seen tens of thousands of tech layoffs in recent months.

What happens next as the Fed strives to rein in inflation could be particularly painful for those in the bottom half of the US income distribution. who make these expenses, says Zandi.

Recent data suggests that the US economy will not enter a recession anytime soon. These high-income households have saved so much money during the pandemic that they seem relatively unaffected by inflation, continuing to shop and eat in restaurants and travel, despite rising prices. But low- and middle-income households have depleted the savings they accumulated during the pandemic, Zandi says, and are reeling from high prices. They’re also finding that it’s increasingly expensive to put off a credit card payment for a month or two.

“For families at the bottom of the income scale, shifting the debt burden on a monthly basis can quickly become unbearable,” says Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon. It predicts a K-shaped consumer spending pattern this year, with higher-income households continuing to spend, while lower-income households slow down their economic activity.

There are already signs that this is happening. Darden Restaurants said on an earnings call that households earning less than $50,000 ate less frequently at its Olive Garden and Cheddar restaurants, but it continued to strengthen with customers in higher-income households. Meanwhile, credit card debt is at an all-time high as new delinquencies rise after two years of relatively low numbers.

Daco estimates that the top 40% of households account for about 60% of consumer spending and that their share of spending has increased in recent years as they hoard money while largely staying at home. . These wealthier households can continue to spend and support the economy for some time, he says.

But eventually, the economy will feel the loss of low-income households and their purchasing power. Especially if high-income households begin to balk at high prices and high interest rates. There are many reasons for optimism, of course, but it also means there are reasons for concern.

“Household finances are sound,” says Daco, “but we’re starting to see cracks in the foundations.”

