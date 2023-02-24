The US intelligence manual for exposing Russia’s war plans in Ukraine





WASHINGTON A year ago, the United States did something extraordinary when it released previously classified intelligence that revealed Russian plans to invade Ukraine.

Last week, Antony J. Blinken, the secretary of state, made a similar move when he warned senior Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi against supplying arms to Russia.

In earlier times, the warning might have remained private, at least for a while. But a new intelligence manual developed just before and during the war in Ukraine has redefined how the United States uses its classified knowledge to undermine Russia and its partners.

The playbook is not just about naming and humiliating Russia and its allies; it has become a powerful tool in the US arsenal to try to thwart the Kremlins’ offensive by exposing Russia’s military plans and lining up support for Kiev’s war effort in Allied capitals.

Prior to Mr. Blinkens’ meeting with Mr. Wang, the United States disclosed to its allies information normally held in the strictest secrecy. It included details of the ammunition and other weapons that China planned to supply to Russia. Next, Mr. Blinken shared the general conclusion that China was publicly considering providing military support to Russia.

For the most part, China has pledged to provide rhetorical, political and diplomatic support to Russia, but we have information that makes us fear that it is planning to provide deadly support to Russia in the war against Ukraine,” Blinken told ABC News.

And it was important for me to make it very clear to Wang Yi that this would be a serious problem.

Mr. Blinken’s disclosure was prompted at least in part by the American belief that public warnings and declassification of additional intelligence about internal Chinese deliberations could further deter Beijing from delivering weapons systems to Russia to aid the campaign. Moscow military.

Some US officials insist that, unlike Iran or countries in North Korea whose military support for Russia has been exposed by US officials, China cares about its international reputation. Because of its trade ties with Europe and the United States, which North Korea and Iran do not have, Beijing may be less willing to risk sanctions for arms sales.

The intelligence declassification effort to expose Russia began just over a year ago when the Biden administration tried to convince some skeptical allies in Europe that Russia was about to invade Ukraine. The administration’s new intelligence-sharing strategy did not stop the Russian invasion, but it succeeded in exposing Russian plans and aligning major Western powers behind moves to isolate Russia economically and diplomatically.

It’s not a natural thing to share intelligence beyond a handful of our most trusted allies, but we knew this effort was going to have to go wider and deeper than we’ve ever done before. said Jon Finer, the deputy national security adviser.

The shift to disclosure is driven in part by lessons from the past and startling changes in technology that have made more information about wartime activities accessible than ever before, which intelligence officials say allow them to disclose more. information without endangering secret sources.

Strategy is also, in part, the product of past intelligence failures. Some failures, most infamous over the weapons of mass destruction allegations in Iraq, still influence how Europeans view American spy agencies two decades later. These doubts forced the United States and Britain to share more of what they knew about Russian capabilities and intentions in an attempt to stave off European skepticism.

Now, according to some diplomats, when these two allies declassify and release intelligence, it is more easily believed by allies in Europe who were previously unsure of US and UK intelligence on Russia’s war plans.

Even though Russia was not deterred by the release of the intelligence information, what was realized was that everyone was on the same sheet of music when the war started, said Kaupo Rosin, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, who also released declassified information.

The US intelligence release focused on various countries’ support for Russia’s war. In addition to the China warning, the White House unveiled plans for Iranian trainers, missiles and drones to join the battlefield in Ukraine. And he shared information about North Korean artillery munitions intended to supply Russia.

The revelations laid the groundwork for new sanctions by the United States and Europe against Iranian drone makers. More information releases are likely, officials said, whenever Russia is close to striking a deal for new weapons. In addition to calling on countries considering supporting Russia, the United States plans to release information about Moscow’s battle plans and preparations, just as officials did in the months leading up to the invasion.

The aim would be to call for Russian efforts to step up or expand its offensive in eastern or southern Ukraine, said US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Such a revelation, which would eliminate the element of surprise, could help Ukraine to prepare and galvanize a European response either through additional economic measures or through increased military assistance to Ukraine.

Yet there are more limits now than a year ago. Prior to the invasion, the United States was trying to get Ukraine to take the threat of invasion more seriously. Now Ukraine is fighting with all its might, and US officials say they want to ensure that any disclosure of Russian movements or operational plans helps Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself, not complicates them.

Part of the reason the U.S. government can leak Moscow’s war plans is because Washington-based think tanks, like the Institute for the Study of War or the NAC’s Russian Studies Program, are examining various news feeds to examine Russian movements.

The influx of this open source information, which includes commercial satellite imagery as well as reports from Russian bloggers, social media posts analyzing weapons found in Ukraine and other information, has enabled the intelligence community to make more disclosures, officials said.

Many declassifications have come when the intelligence community can find open-source information that allows analysts to draw similar conclusions. US officials say they are not aware of any sensitive sources of information that have been lost as a result of the releases, at least not so far.

In 2014, after Russia seized Crimea, the Obama administration took a more cautious approach when it came to sharing intelligence on Russian activities in Ukraine’s Donbass region with European allies. skeptics, a move some officials have come to see as a mistake because it made it easier for Moscow to sow divisions in the West.

Clearly, Biden administration officials have learned from that first-hand experience that most of them have had under the Obama administration, said Evelyn Farkas, the Pentagon’s top official for the Ukraine during the Obama years. You can’t convince people to accept your policies if they don’t trust what those policies are based on.

By fall 2021, many officials involved in Obama administration decisions on intelligence sharing were back in power and faced a similar dilemma.

At first, they were unconvinced by the gloomy predictions of US intelligence agencies about a possible Russian invasion.

But as they were presented with more evidence, Jake Sullivan, who served as Mr. Bidens’ national security adviser when he was vice president, and Mr. Finer, his deputy, came to the conclusion that the administration Biden should not allow a repeat of 2014, and needed to find a way to prevent Russia from dividing the West and taking the world by surprise.

Mr Biden agreed and ordered that US intelligence on Russia’s war plans be declassified so it could be shared with a wide group of allies.

He turned to us in the intelligence community and said, You have to share, April D. Haines, the director of national intelligence, recalled in a speech last week. You need to get out there and start sharing because we need to help them see what you see.

Unlike 2014, when U.S. officials were largely caught off guard by Russia’s lightning seizure of Crimea, intelligence agencies saw the 2022 invasion coming. As a result, Biden administration officials knew that They had weeks, if not months, to lay the groundwork with reluctant allies and get ahead of Moscow in laying out its plans.

There was a really strong case for going further and downgrading and declassifying some information so we could start preparing the public landscape as well, Finer said.

US intelligence agencies are generally reluctant to share their secrets, but they agreed to do so after taking steps to ensure disclosures would not expose their most valuable sources.

The new playbook appears to be here to stay: Biden administration officials say they will continue to release sensitive information when it is in Americas strategic interest. But that doesn’t mean that administration and intelligence officials will always agree on what to publish.

During a speech at the Munich Security Conference, William J. Burns, the director of the CIA, said the decisions to release intelligence had a significant impact on the course of the war. But he said information should only be disclosed after an assessment of the potential benefits and risks of each disclosure.

As I’ve learned over the years, the surest way to lose sources of good intelligence is to be reckless in your handling of them, Burns said. There is always a temptation to think that anything worth doing is worth doing too much. So in this case, I think we have to be careful and on a case-by-case basis.

