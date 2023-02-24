US needs official judgment on COVID pandemic





In better times, the United States has, with some humility, acknowledged its failures. Commissions have investigated tragedies such as Pearl Harbor and 9/11. Blue-ribbon presidential signs bolstered the Social Security program in 1983 and overhauled NASA’s space shuttle program after the 1986 Challenger disaster.

Three years into the COVID pandemic, more than 1.1 million people have died and millions more are living with prolonged COVID. How did the nation deemed most prepared for an epidemic or pandemic in 2019 suffer a much worse death rate than peers like Canada, Germany or Japan? These are historic failures, and with the Biden administration and Congress reaching a rare agreement that the national health emergency should now end, we need an honest examination of this tragedy and what happened there. drove.

No one comprehensively asks why states were understaffing public health agencies, the federal government left emergency supply shelves empty, test makers weren’t ready for manufacturing, social media and Wired media let misinformation spread and everyone ignored past warnings of all these traps. A bill creating a national COVID pandemic task force has languished in the US Senate. According to the Congressional Research Service, at least eight versions of this task force, modeled on the 9/11 Commission and supported by leading medical and scientific figures in the United States, have been proposed and have come to nothing. goes to Congress.

How can we prevent another pandemic if we don’t ask what happened? We need answers for the millions who have been devastated by this disease.

We call on Congress and the Biden administration to support a comprehensive COVID commission to better understand the depths of this disaster and lead the way toward stopping the next global outbreak of a deadly new communicable disease.

Without it, a grieving nation will be left with a patchwork of unrelated investigations into failures — such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s struggles in the initial response — and successes — which include work on mRNA vaccines. . There was a Commonwealth Fund report calling for stronger public health agencies. There have been too brief notices from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, a body first created during the Civil War to advise the US government on this national cataclysm. Congressional committees have released emails from the Trump administration showing political interference in science. Last September, a White House board released a thoroughly boring report on “pandemic innovation.” It was, at best, a final whimper from the Biden administration’s call for increased pandemic funding, which was dropped from last year’s budget deal.

However well-intentioned, none of these efforts have examined the entire US response to the pandemic, so none can serve as a focal point for the country to understand what it has been through. We had hoped that President Biden would call for such a reckoning during his recent State of the Union address, but the only rollback he promised was on fraudsters who stole relief funds. And many House Republicans who have unwaveringly misled their supporters about COVID — needlessly costing lives — have now begun their own not serious hearings aimed at demonizing the federal research agencies behind the very vaccines that have saved millions of lives in the world. pandemic.

We live in cynical times and doubts about the prospects of a pandemic commission come all too easily. Still, political scientist Jordan Tama has found that high-level commissions are surprisingly influential in American politics, especially those appointed by the president that aim for structural reforms. These are the kinds of assessments we need now. We need to know when it is best to use travel bans and masks. We need to know how schools, businesses and hospitals should respond, before the next pandemic hits.

There’s a lot of blame to be had in the COVID outbreak, starting with China’s silencing of warnings – an overbearing response that has spurred the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID around the world. entire. The scientific community, the medical system, and most importantly, the press have all made countless mistakes in America’s response to the pandemic, not just government agencies and elected officials. But none of this matters more than preventing another pandemic from wreaking the same havoc.

Given the enormity of the national moment, perhaps the most appropriate and authoritative path for an American panel would be to emulate the truth and reconciliation commissions that have helped countries deal with deep national trauma – apartheid in South Africa, a murderous dictatorship in Chile and other similar ordeals – by seeking restorative justice. The United States may need such an effort after a global pandemic has torn the country apart. No nation has withstood the pandemic without fault or blemish, but none had the right to expect better results, with less to show for those expectations, than the United States. We no longer work, live or see the country as we once did.

A record, whether in the form of a truth and reconciliation commission, a panel of experts or something similar to the 9/11 Commission, could help us mend the cracks created by our fragmented response and our excruciating losses. In his State of the Union address, Biden described the devastation.

“Grieving families. Orphan children. Empty chairs at the dining room table,” he said. “We remember them and we remain vigilant.”

But it’s a curious kind of remembrance and vigilance that Biden and his congressional colleagues envision, one that mostly looks toward new variants and vaccines rather than asking how we’ve lost so many lives and wasted so many more.

The last truly successful national commission, the 9/11 Commission, was a bipartisan inquiry into the deaths of nearly 3,000 people on one horrific day. Three years into the pandemic, more Americans are now dying each week from COVID on average than lost from the 9/11 attack. That’s over 15,000 people gone in January alone, a still brutal tally that shows few signs of ending.

If one death is a tragedy, what is over a million deaths? In the end, are those lost in the pandemic – every grandparent, parent, or child – just numbers to the American people? To our elected officials?

The time has come for an answer.

