US mulls trade deals with allies to ease disputes over electric car subsidies





BENGALURU, India The Biden administration hopes to strike limited free trade deals with countries in Europe and Asia that would not require congressional approval, as it seeks to allay concerns among allies over legislation the President Biden signed into law last year, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said. Friday.

The law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, has upended transatlantic ties in recent months, fueling frustration in Europe and Japan that the administrations’ policies are protectionist actions that will lead to a global war of nations. subsidies.

Senior European officials voiced their complaints directly to Ms. Yellen and other administration officials in meetings in Washington this month, making it clear that the matter is straining relations as the West tries to move forward. to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The tension has centered on $50 billion in tax credits the law created to entice Americans to buy electric vehicles assembled in North America. For electric vehicles to qualify for the full tax credit, some of the minerals used to make the batteries that power them must come from countries that have free trade agreements with the United States.

Mr Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron in December that he was ready to make changes to the issues in the climate law that would address European concerns. A possible solution, Ms Yellen suggested on Friday, could come in the form of new agreements that would allow Europe to meet the demands.

We also discussed the possibility of concluding critical free trade agreements on minerals that would allow Europe to qualify as a free trade partner, said Ms Yellen on the sidelines of the Group of 20 ministers meetings Finance in India.

Getting congressional approval for these free trade deals would be difficult with Republicans in control of the House and some Democrats, like Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, opposed to European companies benefiting from American tax credits. However, the Inflation Reduction Act does not specify how a free trade agreement is defined; Ms. Yellen said she thinks it would be possible to devise more limited pacts so that congressional consent is not required.

It would be a deal that wouldn’t require Congressional approval, Yellen said, adding that she believed such deals would align with Congress’ intent when it passed the law. I think the word free trade meant trusted friends and partners with whom we can feel we have secure supply chains.

American and European officials have spent many years at the negotiating table over the past few decades and attempted to strike pacts under the Obama and Trump administrations. But despite the deep cultural and historical ties between the countries, the talks have repeatedly been blocked by some thorny issues, such as each government’s treatment of its agricultural sector.

Ms Yellen met on Friday with Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister, who strongly criticized the US subsidies. In a press conference after their meeting, Mr Le Maire said Europe wanted more transparency from the United States on how the tax credits worked. He also said Europe would increase its own subsidies to support its green energy industry.

The Biden administration has taken very strong steps to develop its green industry by providing grants and tax credits to American companies, Mr. Le Maire said. In Europe, we are fully determined to do the same.

The Treasury Department is expected to issue guidance next month that will detail how the law’s core mineral and battery component requirements will work. In the meantime, electric vehicle consumers have had access to the full tax credit with no supply conditions.

The prospect of Biden administrations striking trade deals that would benefit other nations could generate backlash in Washington. No Republican voted for the law, and Mr. Manchin, who is crucial in holding together the slim Democratic majority in the Senate, has criticized the Biden administrations’ handling of tax credits. Many lawmakers have also repudiated current and previous administrations for negotiating trade pacts without oversight or approval from Congress, which has constitutional power over trade.

Mr Manchin said this month that Ms Yellen was breaking the law and accused the Treasury Department of arbitrarily deciding which types of vehicles could qualify for the tax credit. In December, he wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Treasury expressing his concern that rental cars, leased vehicles and transport vehicles could get the full tax credit regardless of supply requirements and invited her to issue guidelines that would prevent vehicles purchased for these uses from being eligible for the tax credit.

But on Friday, Ms Yellen said rules allowing cars from Europe, Japan and South Korea to receive subsidies if rented had helped ease concerns from her international counterparts, and she voiced support for this provision. She also acknowledged that European countries were likely to adopt additional subsidies and incentives and said the United States would not try to get in the way.

Explaining that the law was meant to be part of the Biden administration’s approach to friendship while improving the environment, Ms Yellen argued that the United States was not trying to harm its allies.

We have been very clear with Europe that this is not a subsidy war, said Ms Yellen. Weren’t trying to steal jobs. This is our climate plan.

