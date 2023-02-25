Apples and pears could be next UK food shortage, farmers warn | food and beverage industry





Apples and pears could be Britain’s next food shortage after it was revealed that UK growers are only planting a third of the trees needed to sustain orchards.

Ali Capper, chairman of the British Apple and Pear Trade Association, which represents around 80 per cent of Britain’s industry, said one million new trees would need to be planted each year to sustain production on Britain’s 5,500 hectares (13,590 acres).

This year, farmers planned to order just 480,000 apple and pear trees, but that was reduced to 330,000. Capper said a major reason for the underinvestment was unsustainable supermarket profits.

She said rising costs of harvesting, energy, transport and packaging have increased costs for fruit growers by about 23%, but revenue growth is less than 1%. Most growers are losing money.

Some plan to quit the industry, while others are wiping out orchards that have virtually eaten away or declining yields. This is a very serious situation, Capper said. The future of growing apples and pears in the UK is in serious doubt.

The UK is already facing several fresh food shortages and this week Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrison restricted purchases of certain lines including tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.

The shortage has been fueled by massive cutbacks, when cold weather in Spain and North Africa hit crops there and British and Dutch growers plant salads under glass at this time of year. heating.

green onion, parsnip and swede. Growers are warning that there will be a shortage of leeks by March. Photo: Clive Gee/PA

Some importers say Brexit also means the UK has fallen behind the EU when it comes to competing for scarce fresh produce.

According to the Office for National Statistics, nearly a fifth (18%) of UK adults said they had experienced a shortage of essential foods in the past two weeks, up from 13% a year ago as food importers said the UK was pulling out. More bureaucracy in the European Union continues to mean higher costs and potential holds.

Environment Minister Thrse Coffey said on Thursday that some fresh food shortages were expected to last for up to a month, but some British growers said the shortage could last into May.

Coffey suggested in the same session of Parliament that British households could value English turnips instead of an out-of-season crop abroad. By Friday morning, however, the Tescos website had sold out of turnips, giving shoppers a Swedish option instead.

British crops, including leeks, carrots and kale, were also affected by the pre-Christmas frosts, resulting in lower yields this year as farmers struggled with rising costs and unstable weather, partly due to climate change.

Tim Casey, president of the Leek Growers Association, said British leeks can be hard to find on St Davids Day this year. Leek farmers are facing the most difficult season, he said, due to difficult weather conditions.

Our members are seeing returns drop between 15% and 30%. We expect supplies of domestic scallions to be depleted by April, and in May and June UK scallions will not be available in stores and consumers will have to rely on imported crops.

Clive Baxter, whose family has been growing apples in Kent for 80 years, said he plans to return 24 hectares (60 acres) of apples, pears, cherries and plums on the leased property to the landlord next year. He left 3.6 hectares (9 acres) of his orchard fallow.

“We haven’t seen such a dramatic change in the country’s fruit industry since a hurricane in 1987, when tons of fruit were thrown from the ground by storm damage,” he said.

An apple farm in Kent. Growers say they plan to plant 330,000 new trees this year, not the 1m needed to sustain production. Photo: Martin Godwin/Guardian

Baxter has diversified into vineyards, with supermarkets offering smaller amounts for apples and pears while costs are more protected thanks to skyrocketing fertilizer, energy and labor costs. Brexit slowing the flow of workers in Europe. We are already losing money, he said.

Richard Budd, a nearby farmer at Stevens Farm in Hawkhurst, told the BBC’s South East news program that he would be demolishing a 20-hectare (50-acre) orchard.

Another farmer told the UK Growers Association’s survey of UK apple and pear growers: After 40 years of growing fruit, we decided to stop growing apples after 2 years.

Capper said the disappearance of fruit trees would not only put food security at risk, but would also affect the biodiversity cultivated in many orchards.

