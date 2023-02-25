Russian national tasked with supplying US technology to Russian and North Korean governments | USAO-EDNY





A five-count indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging Ilya Balakaev with various charges related to the smuggling of devices commonly used in US counterintelligence operations. United States to Russia for the benefit of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK or North Korea).

As alleged, between 2017 and present, the accused Ilya Balakaev entered into several contracts through his company Radiotester LLC with the FSB, the main intelligence and security agency of the Russian government, to repair spectrum analyzers and signal generators. The devices the defendant was tasked with repairing were frequently used in counter-intelligence operations to track down surveillance bugs and transmit secret communications. Since the devices were not readily available in Russia, the accused created a network of people in the United States to help him purchase the equipment in the United States which he used to repair the devices of the FSB, in violation of US sanctions.

The accused worked closely with Russian government officials from military unit 43753 of FSB Center 8, the agency responsible for Russia’s communications security and cryptology. As part of his scheme, the defendant entered into at least 10 contracts with the FSB 43753 military unit, purchased approximately 43 aircraft from the United States, and visited the United States approximately 14 times in the space of approximately four years.

In addition to his scheme to evade Russian sanctions, the defendant also provided US technology to a North Korean government official, in violation of US sanctions against North Korea. The accused entered into a contract with the First Secretary of the North Korean Embassy to the Russian Federation, based in Moscow, to obtain hazardous gas detectors and software from the United States for the benefit of the North Korean government. Korean.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Michael J. Driscoll, Deputy Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Carson., US Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement, New York Field Office, Ivan Arvelo, Special Agent-in-Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, New York (HSI), Francis J. Russo, Director of Field Operations, US Customs and Border Protection, New York Field Office (CBP) and Andrew Adams, director, Task Force KleptoCapture, announced the charges.

As alleged, the defendant violated U.S. law by procuring, smuggling and repairing counterintelligence operation devices for the benefit of the Russian secret police and the North Korean government, the prosecutor said. the peace of the United States. Today’s indictment demonstrates our Office’s commitment to vigorously prosecuting those who evade sanctions for profit, both for their pocketbooks and for Russia as they continue their aggression against Ukraine.

The defendant allegedly set up schemes to smuggle software and devices from the United States and supply them to hostile foreign government agencies in violation of US sanctions. The FBI New York and our partners will continue to protect the national security of the United States by disrupting the supply of sanctioned equipment and technology, Deputy Director in Charge Driscoll said.

To prevent the continuation of the violations identified in the indictment, the defendant is now subject to a temporary Commerce denial order, which limits his ability to access American technologies, said Jonathan Carson, special agent in charge of the office. New York Field Office, Bureau of Export Control. These coordinated actions highlight our vigilance and ability to leverage our unique combination of criminal and administrative law enforcement authorities to combat circumventions of U.S. export controls.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is uniquely positioned to enhance the security of our country. We will continue to work with our partners to be exceptionally focused on countering the threats posed by counterintelligence activities, terrorism, transnational criminal organizations and others who wish to do us harm, Francis J. Russo said. , director of the New York field office. The combined efforts of CBP with our law enforcement partners in this case remind us that we will continue to combat and prosecute modern transnational criminal organizations.

From the inception of the Task Force, the Department has made it a priority to investigate and prosecute cases involving criminal violations of our export controls relating to Russia. As today’s case shows, enablers like this defendant provide smuggling services to all sorts of dangerous actors and regimes, it is not possible to separate the FSB smuggling networks from those serving other sanctioned state actors, and we must support and applaud sweeping accusations such as those set forth. in the Eastern Districts indictment, said Adams, director of the KleptoCapture task force.

As alleged, Balakaev and his network actively conspired to circumvent OFAC sanctions in order to bolster the counterintelligence operations of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Today’s indictment, on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is a tribute to the collaboration of the American law enforcement community to investigate and prosecute those who seek to support oppressive regimes around the world, said Ivan J. Arvelo, Special Agent in Charge. for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York. HSI and our partners will continue to vigorously pursue criminal prosecutions of those who engage in actions to compromise our national security.

If found guilty, the accused faces a maximum of 75 years in prison. The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The government’s case is being handled by the bureaus National Security and Cybercrime Section. Assistant United States Attorney Sara K. Winik is in charge of the prosecution, with the assistance of Attorney Scott A. Claffee of the National Security Divisions Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section.

The defendant:

ILYA BALAKAEVAGE: 47 YEARS MOSCOW, RUSSIA

EDNY File #23-CR-79

