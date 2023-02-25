How will UK-EU deals land in Northern Ireland?





David Phinnemore and Katy Hayward explain the latest poll results on the Northern Ireland Protocol and what it means for a UK-EU deal to be accepted in Northern Ireland.

Expectations are high that the UK and EU will soon announce an agreement on the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol. Their hope is that after three years of political wrangling, debate, legal proceedings and unilateral threats of rejection, an agreement on the protocol will bring more stability to UK-EU relations and Northern Ireland.

A post-Brexit Governance NI poll on the Protocol, conducted among Northern Ireland voters from 3-6 February, provides little basis for optimism that the protocol debate will quickly fade away. After seven polls conducted in the past two years, it has become clear that the Protocol remains a divisive topic in Northern Ireland and people are unwavering on it.

The overall picture is that the majority of respondents see the Protocol as an appropriate means to manage the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland (53%) and think it is good for Northern Ireland as a whole (52%). 38% and 41% of respondents respectively disagreed. This number has changed little over the past year.

So is the way respondents hope to vote later in 2024 when NI members of Congress are asked to agree to continued implementation of the protocol. A slim majority (51%) wants the MLA to vote yes. Two-fifths (41%) want to vote NO. This number has remained remarkably consistent over the past five polls.

A majority of voters believe the protocol is politically important, and four out of five say a candidate’s views on the protocol will determine whether they vote for them in the next NI legislative election.

At the same time, for most voters, the Protocol is not the issue of greatest concern to them right now. In fact, for 44% of respondents, the Protocol was the issue of least interest in a list of six policy areas (including health care, education, environment and transportation).

In other words, for 1 in 5 respondents (22%), the Protocol is a top concern. Those prioritizing the Protocol are overwhelmingly male (5:2 ratio) and strong union members.

Of those who describe themselves as strong members, 80% ranked it as their top three concern, and 57% ranked it as their number one concern. People who make protocol a top priority are more likely to be older. Only 8% of 18-25 year olds cited the Protocol as their top concern.

When asked about the full operational scope of the Protocol, two-fifths of respondents said they had no concerns (35%) or had no opinion (7%). For those concerned (58%), potential customs declarations for parcels moving from the UK to Northern Ireland were at the top of the list, followed by restrictions on seeds and plants coming from the UK to Northern Ireland.

Perhaps reflecting the media profile of the issue, the EU Court of Justice’s jurisdiction under the Protocol has emerged as a matter of concern. As in previous polls, Northern Ireland meeting EU standards for the production of goods is the lowest level of concern for the Protocol.

It remains to be seen if these concerns will be alleviated by a UK-EU deal on the protocol. Of course, this is critical as a deal acceptable to the Democratic Unionist Party is seen as essential to lifting Northern Ireland’s inherent current block on power-sharing. The level of opposition to the Protocol is reflected in the significant number of respondents (22%) who said they would only vote for candidates in favor of repealing the Protocol in the next NI legislative election.

But this latest poll shows once again that a clear majority of voters want the return of the government handed over from Northern Ireland. 64% believe the Northern Ireland executive branch should be fully functional regardless of what happens under the protocol. A similar proportion (61%) reject the proposal that power-sharing in Northern Ireland should not be restored until the Protocol is removed.

Regarding the question of functioning institutions, regardless of the status of the UK-EU talks, the same percentage (61%) did not want the parliamentary elections to be postponed again. Three days after the vote, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland announced a one-year delay.

Northern Ireland’s current sense of jeopardy is compounded by the fact that most respondents believe there are potential benefits to be gained from the protocol. Only 52% think the Protocol is ‘a good thing’ for now, but in Northern Ireland, around two-thirds (62%) think the Protocol, if utilized, could provide Northern Ireland with a unique set of post-Brexit economic opportunities . the rest of the UK.

The question of how those potential benefits could be realized goes back to the relationship between the UK and the EU and its future relationship with Northern Ireland. It is these questions that garnered the most agreement among respondents.

A majority (68%) believe the UK should pursue closer ties with the EU under trade and cooperation agreements to reduce controls on goods entering Northern Ireland across the Irish Sea. And looking ahead, nearly three-quarters (73%) agree that the UK and EU should commit to regular consultations with Northern Ireland stakeholders and political representatives on how to implement the Protocol.

Whatever the content of the agreement between the UK and the EU, it will be just one step in a long journey towards better post-Brexit relations. Without it, there is little hope of ameliorating Northern Ireland’s protocol-related divisions.

ByKaty Hayward, Professor of Political Sociology and David Phinnemore, Professor of European Politics, Queens University Belfast.

