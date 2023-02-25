The comeback of the US dollar has already begun





Share:

Geopolitical tensions weigh on the financial markets. Warmongering central banks supported by persistent inflation and slower growth. The EUR/USD selling spiral accelerated before the close and will likely continue into next week.

The US Dollar resumed its advance this week, rallying all of its major rivals and pushing EUR/USD to fresh February lows. The USD benefited throughout the first half of the week from a risk aversion environment amid geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western countries. Additionally, hawkish messages from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) fueled demand for the greenback, while officials from the European Central Bank (ECB) also made combative remarks.

Global tensions sap the mood

A year after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, the world continues to suffer from the side effects of war. US President Joe Biden unexpectedly visited Kyiv and pledged support for the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to react by announcing the suspension of the nuclear arms treaty with America.

In addition, the usually sensitive US-China relationship came under scrutiny after the US shot down what Beijing claimed were weather balloons flying over US space. Tensions arose after Assistant Secretary Antony Blinken called China “irresponsible”, while his Chinese counterpart called the US reaction “hysterical”. Tensions escalated when China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, visited Moscow to reaffirm bilateral ties with Putin.

Beyond the diplomatic row, the war led to massive increases in energy prices, which ended up primarily affecting the Eurozone (EU), as the region depends on Russian oil and gas. Europe has done quite well so far with a mild winter, but as the war drags on, the potential for a deeper economic setback in the EU increases.

The hawkish positions of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released the minutes of the last meeting on Wednesday, definitively skewing the scale towards the US dollar. The document showed that “a few” voting members favored a 50 basis point (bp) rate hike in early February, although they ultimately proposed a 25bp hike.

The document was read as more hawkish than expected, as the meeting took place ahead of the release of higher-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) data. Policymakers expressed concerns about upside risks to inflation while adding that a tight labor market is contributing to upward pressures. Additionally, some participants saw a high prospect of a recession in 2023. Finally, they believe that it would take some time for inflation to fall to target and that tight monetary policy would be needed until that they are convinced that it will be at 2%. It should be added that policymakers are optimistic that price pressures are easing.

Opposed to the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said this week that underlying price pressures remained “alive”, reaffirming the central bank’s decision to raise rates by 50 basis points in March. However, market participants are still discounting a possible pause afterwards, as Lagarde & co have clarified that future decisions will depend on the data.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel repeated Lagarde’s hawkish remarks on Friday, saying he expects a robust rate hike in March while adding that the ECB may still have to make significant rate hikes by the following.

Worrying inflation and growth figures

Macroeconomic data weighed on the euro while fueling risk aversion. S&P Global released preliminary PMI estimates for February. European manufacturing indices beat expectations, although services production improved more than expected. In the United States, the results of both indices beat market expectations, although manufacturing activity remained in contraction territory.

Germany revised its gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter downwards with an annual growth rate of 0.9% against 1.1% previously estimated. Inflation in the country was confirmed at 9.2% year-on-year in January according to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). The Eurozone HICP, on the other hand, was confirmed at 8.6% year-on-year, although the core index was revised up to 5.3%.

The US data was quite shocking. On the one hand, the second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP showed that the annual growth rate was revised downward from 2.9% to 2.7%. More relevantly and in the same quarter, personal consumption expenditure prices increased by 3.9%, higher than the 3.5% previously estimated.

The United States released January’s Personal Consumer Expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday, which rose 5.4% year on year and 0.6% month on month, beating expectations. The US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE core price index, rose 4.7% year-on-year. The report is consistent with the Fed’s hawkish view that inflation still needs time and effort to fall back to 2%. As a result, high-yield assets tumbled and the US dollar rose further before the weekly close.

The week ahead will bring US durable goods orders for January and final S&P global PMI estimates for all major economies. Meanwhile, Germany and the EU will release their preliminary February HICP estimates. Meanwhile, the US will release the February ISM manufacturing PMI on Wednesday and the services PMI on Thursday.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading in the 1.0530 area at the head of the close and has room to extend its slide. The weekly chart shows the pair rapidly approaching the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its 2022 yearly decline at 1.0515, a static support level. The repeated daily failure to overcome the 61.8% retracement at 1.0745 over the past few weeks has discouraged the bulls.

In the aforementioned time frame, a bullish 20 simple moving average (SMA) approaches the static support level, reinforcing its relevance and making a break below a stronger signal for a medium-term bearish run. Meanwhile, technical indicators have extended their vertical slopes to positive levels and are approaching their midlines, reflecting heightened interest in sellers.

Technical readings on the daily chart support a downward extension, particularly if 1.0515 gives up. A bearish 20 SMA has accelerated south well above the current level and is currently breaking through immediate Fibonacci resistance. The Momentum indicator is swinging directionless in negative levels, but the RSI indicator is falling firmly to around 33, anticipating further slides.

Once below 1.0515, a bullish 100 DMA provides momentum support around 1.0440. The next relevant level to watch is the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 decline at 1.0280. The first line of bears is at 1.0620, with not too relevant resistance at 1.0680. Above the latter, 1.0745 is the next level to watch.

EUR/USD Sentiment Survey

FXStreet’s forecast survey shows that market participants did not expect such strength from the US Dollar as most remain bullish on EUR/USD. The average target for the next week is at 1.0588, although over time the average is rising. Bulls are the most timid from a one-month perspective, as they make up 43% of experts polled. In the same time frame, however, bears sit at 19%.

The Overview chart shows that the short-term moving average remains directionless, as the distribution of potential targets is fairly even. The monthly MA turned south, although there is no clear accumulation but around the current level. Finally, the quarterly outlook shows that the bulls are still betting for a retest of the 1.1000 price zone and even higher levels are on the table.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fxstreet.com/analysis/eur-usd-weekly-forecast-us-dollar-comeback-has-already-begun-202302241535 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos