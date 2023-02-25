UK revives proposal to take Soviet-era fighter planes to Ukraine – POLTICO





London Britain is pushing the West to supply its eastern European allies with modern fighter jets so they can donate their Soviet-era planes to Ukraine.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that this would allow Ukraine to receive more MiG 29 or Su-24 fighters to defend against Russian aggression.

But on Sky News, he stressed that the UK will not send its own Typhoon jets to Ukraine in the near term, amid concerns that the country doesn’t have much room to spare.

Kiev has lobbied the West to receive fourth-generation fighter jets, such as the American-made F-16, but its allies have so far been reluctant to supply them due to technical barriers, including the need to build a longer runaway, and concerns about further escalation. Duration of the training program for Ukraine and Ukrainian jet pilots.

Wallace told Times Radio at the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Donate, we can use our fighters and, as a result, provide security or, in fact, repopulate them so that they have their own capabilities, because they are configured to fight in a NATO way, not in Ukraine.

Asked if his Eastern European allies supported his idea, Wallace noted that Poland had already offered to gift the MiG 29.

The point here is that the UK has proposed from a leadership perspective the same way the US has for other types of equipment. [Eastern European allies] If you want to do that and are concerned about your security as a result, we can come and refill to support it, he said.

An official spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Friday afternoon that Britain was ready and willing to replace donated planes.

“We have worked very closely with our international allies during the conflict and, as the Secretary of Defense said this morning, we are ready and willing to help others if they can supply jets,” he said.

possible options

Almost a year ago, US President Joe Biden rejected a similar backfill offer from Poland. In response to this proposal, the Eastern European country sent 28 Soviet jets to Ukraine in exchange for planes with “that capability.”

The U.S. leader made the decision on the advice of Pentagon officials and U.S. intelligence chiefs who feared the plan could bring the West into direct conflict with Russia. The move angered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who accused the US and Poland of playing Ukrainian lives in a game of ping-pong.

But the offer is now back in the spotlight after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last Saturday that he was ready to deliver MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine if the US led a broader coalition to relocate aircraft to the war-torn country. there is.

Today we can talk about the MiG transmission [jets] According to Warsaw’s Reuters news agency, Morawiecki said he was prepared for this as part of a broader coalition. Poland can only be part of a much larger coalition here, one with the United States as its leader, he said.

Kyiv, whose pilots already operate MiG-29s and Su-24s, argues that Ukraine is not doing enough to gain air supremacy over Russia. Air defenses deployed by Russian forces along the front.

Ukraine may also receive MiG-29s from Slovak stocks. A Slovak diplomat said discussions on the idea were ongoing and the move would be made possible by a pre-war agreement signed with the US five years ago. Under the deal, Slovakia will receive 14 F-16s from the US starting in 2024.

Slovakia no longer operates the 14 MiG-29s it owns. Some of it is because they are not flyable and their airspace is covered by the Czech Republic and Poland.

Bulgaria, which uses MiG-29s and expects deliveries of F-16s already commissioned, is also reluctant to donate its own Soviet jets for fear it will hamper its already inadequate defense capabilities, a second diplomat said.

Andrew McDonald contributed reporting. This story has been updated to further clarify the US position on the plane provision.

