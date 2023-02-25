The shadow of China Initiatives hangs over American scientists





Activists in Los Angeles, California protest anti-Asian racism, which some say the China Initiative has helped perpetuate.Credit: David McNew/AFP/Getty

A year after the US government ended its controversial China Initiative, Chinese scientists say they are still being unfairly targeted and fear for their safety.

The initiative that sought to protect American labs and companies from espionage has created the perception of a bias against Chinese-born researchers, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said when it closed in February 2022. although he denied that the program actually used racial profiling. . While he was active, more than 150 people were criminally charged for actions such as failure to disclose funding or partnerships with institutions in China, according to an analysis by MIT Technology Review. Nearly 90% of them were of Chinese origin. Many charges brought by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) after the initiatives were launched in 2018 were ultimately dropped or dismissed, and some prosecutions ended in acquittal.

Controversial China Initiative ends Researchers are relieved

The climate of fear and anxiety hasn’t gone away, researchers are just under new pressure, says Jenny Lee, a social scientist at the University of Arizona in Tucson who studies research collaborations and geopolitics. Since the official shutdown of the initiatives, the US government has adopted various anti-China policies. And while the DoJ is pursuing fewer criminal charges, it says it will increasingly work with federal agencies to investigate researchers and impose civil and administrative penalties for non-compliance. Universities are also taking a more active role in assisting with investigations and prosecuting potential wrongdoing, sources told Nature.

I’m sorry to say it’s only escalated, says Gang Chen, a mechanical engineer at Cambridge’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who was arrested in January 2021 under the China Initiative, only to have the DoJ drops the charges a year later. He and others who have seen their lives turned upside down by the initiative have spoken out about the damage it has caused.

The government has not done enough to ease the situation, Chen adds. The DoJ did not respond to Natures’ request for comment.

Policy change

An example of a university taking a more active role in wake initiatives was reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune in December 2022. Xiang-Dong Fu, a molecular biologist at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), was forced to quit after the university accused him of hiding ties to China. UCSD said he violated its commitment conflict policy by accepting travel reimbursements from Chinese institutions he visited and failed to disclose Chinese grants that bore his name. Fu denies any wrongdoing, according to the Tribune.

The US Department of Justice dropped charges against mechanical engineer Gang Chen in early 2022. He had been arrested a year earlier for concealing ties to China.Credit: Tony Luong/New York Times/Redux /eyevine

Universities reject the idea that they unfairly target researchers of Chinese origin. According to Toby Smith, vice president for science policy and global affairs at the Association of American Universities (AAU) in Washington DC, US institutions recognize the considerable research contributions of these scientists. Universities work to ensure that all faculty members properly disclose information, he adds.

But he calls on US funding agencies to provide more clarity to universities about what constitutes a violation and what the appropriate and fair penalties are.

Scientists need support, says Gisela Kusakawa, executive director of the Asian American Scholar Forum, a New York-based nonprofit. Universities and agencies should provide training for scientists on how to complete disclosure forms, and they should give scientists the opportunity to review completed forms to make sure they are correct, she says.

The illusion of improvement

Over the past year, the US government has adopted several policies and positions that have perpetuated the narrative that Chinese scientists are potential spies, Lee says. In August 2022, the US Congress signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act, which earmarks an additional $280 billion for research and innovation and includes measures to strengthen research security. For example, it requires US institutions to report donations of $50,000 or more from a foreign government, down from the previous minimum of $250,000.

Scientists fear racial bias amid US crackdown on China relations

In January, Congress also voted to form a bipartisan committee to assess the economic and competitive threats China poses to the United States. The AAU said the creation of the committee signals a congressional intent to monitor China’s influence on the country’s scientific enterprise.

The US government has caught genuine Chinese spies stealing trade secrets and scientific and technological developments. But many say the widespread scrutiny of Chinese-born researchers by governments is excessive and could actually harm national security by demonizing scientific collaboration with China and driving out scientists who contribute to American scientific prowess. In an investigation published this week1, Lee says he found a link between fears of racial profiling and scientists’ desire to return to China.

The end of the China Initiative gave the illusion that researchers of Chinese descent would be less targeted, she says, but the chilling effect is still very much there.

Afraid to do research

The researchers unjustly accused within the framework of the China Initiative and who are now rebuilding their lives and careers are emblematic of this situation.

Xiaoxing Xi, a physicist at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested at gunpoint in front of his family by the DoJ in 2015. Although this was before the initiative was officially launched in 2018, the examination of Chinese-born scholars had begun years earlier. Xi was accused of passing information to scientists in China about restricted technology. The DoJ eventually dropped the charges.

I lost two years of my life: US scientist falsely accused of hiding ties to China speaks out

Xi has sought damages for the harm he suffered as a result of his arrest and is appealing a March 2022 ruling that denied his claims. He is nervous about applying for federal research funding and spends much of his time following the cases of targeted scientists and giving lectures to raise awareness of anti-Asian sentiment. Prior to his arrest, he was juggling 9 research projects and had 15 people working in his lab. Now he is working on a single project and has a researcher on his team.

I’m afraid to do research, he said. We still live in fear.

Chen is also afraid to apply for federal research funding, fearing the government could use the forms against him as it did before, he says. To feel more secure, he moved from researching nanotechnology with obvious commercial applications to more basic science, exploring solar water evaporation. He also rarely responds to emails from scholars or students in China who write to ask questions about his research.

Anming Hu, a nanotechnology researcher at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville who was indicted for concealing ties to China in 2020 and placed under house arrest for more than a year before being acquitted, is also trying to hand over his research on rails. He has spent the last year rebuilding his lab, but has struggled to secure funding. Currently, he has two graduate students on his team; before his arrest he had six, he said, adding that he will no longer accept Chinese students or scholars because it is too risky.

If nothing had happened to me, I would have ascended to a much higher level of research, he says. But I do my best.

