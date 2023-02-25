Netflix UK adds 21 new movies and TV shows this week





It’s a much quieter week on Netflix UK, with only 21 new movies and TV shows added to the library. Still, there’s plenty to enjoy, including a new season of Drive to Survive and an entertaining horror comedy starring David Harbor and Anthony Mackie.

First off, here are the highlights from the past week.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) N

New episodes: 10 | Season: 5 Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Running time: 45 minutes

After a controversial 2022 season, the return of the F1 season will see Red Bull and MacLaren face off once again as world champion Max Verstappen attempts to retain his world champion status.

Peter Rabbit 2 (2021)

Director: Will Gluck Genre: Comedy, Family | Running time: 93 minutes Cast: Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, James Corden, Colin Moody

In both films, Sony made a whopping $500 million at the box office with the world’s favorite talking rabbit.

As Peter trades Thomas and Bea’s gardens for the metropolis, he embarks on a whole new adventure that gets him into all sorts of trouble.

We have ghosts (2023) N

Director: Christopher LandonGenre: Comedy, Horror, Teen | Running time: 127 minutes Cast: David Harbor, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash

It seems like we’ve been waiting forever for the release of We Have a Ghost on Netflix. Anthony Mackie and David Harbor are Netflix fan favorites, and despite appearing in several Netflix projects, this is the first time the two have appeared together in a Netflix Original.

After discovering a ghost named Ernest haunts their new home, Kevin’s family became a social media sensation overnight. However, Kevin and Ernest are targeted by the CIA as they investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past.

10 Latest Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 24, 2023 Uncomfortable Love (2022) Call Me Chihiro (2023) N Hangman (2017) Marry Me Again? (2021) Nanapakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2023) Nocebo (2022) Peter Rabbit 2 (2021) Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story (2017) The Strays (2023) N We Have a Ghost (2023) N 6 New TVs Shows Added to Netflix UK This week: February 24, 2023 A Korean Odyssey (Season 1) N Oddballs (Season 2) N Outer Banks (Season 3) N Summer Strike (Season 1) That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2) N Triptych (Season) 1) N 3 new documentaries and docuseries added this week to Netflix UK: February 24, 2023 Making Everything Quiet on the Western Front (2022) N Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) N Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (limited series) N 2 new stand-up specials added to Netflix UK This week: February 24, 2023 Sommore: Queen Chandelier (2023) N Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023) N

What did you watch on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!

