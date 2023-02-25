How the US is trying to close a backdoor to the Russian military





saw Russia increasingly using dual-use goods to advance its military-industrial complex, ripping semiconductors from everything from refrigerators to microwaves to put them into military equipment, the deputy secretary said on Tuesday. to Treasury Wally Adeyemo in remarks that provided broad insight into this week’s action.

What was going to do is further tighten our export controls and sanctions to tackle those dual-use goods that we know are aiding their war effort, he added.

At the start of the war, the United States brought together a group of 36 countries to coordinate so-called export controls that prevented Moscow from procuring microchips and advanced software that could power its war machine. Russia, however, continues to supply its military through unconventional means, which is testing the limits of coalition export restrictions. The experience has forced a rethink of how the United States applies Cold War-era regulations not only to Russia, but also to longtime adversaries like China and Iran.

The Commerce Department on Friday added hundreds of items ranging from kitchen appliances to auto parts to a list that now requires a special license to export to Russia, which in most cases will be denied. He also expanded export controls on Iran, which continued to supply the Russian military, and blacklisted 86 entities for their continued support of the war effort.

The export control measures were part of broader enforcement measures taken Friday by the United States and G-7 countries. The Treasury Department has separately imposed sanctions on 200 individuals and entities in finance, defense, mining and other sectors critical to Russia’s economy. And the administration raised tariffs on 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemicals.

They’re doing what I think sanctions experts knew would happen sooner or later, which is to plug the holes, said William Reinsch, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former deputy Secretary of Commerce for the Export Administration under the Clinton administration. Every time you impose sanctions, there will be leaks.

Even as the Biden administration has worked to block the sale of essential items to Russia, other countries have willingly stepped into the breach. Exports to Russia from China, Belarus, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Uzbekistan are now above pre-war levels, according to a report by Silverado Policy Accelerator, an organization in non-profit.

That could also happen with the latest round of restrictions, unless the United States convinces more countries to adopt similar trade restrictions, experts say. The United States must also continue to crack down on companies it believes are selling banned technology to the Russian military.

The irony here is that the United States doesn’t make too many refrigerators, said Doug Jacobson, an export control attorney.

It’s kind of the best you can do, keep identifying people who cheat and keep punishing them, Reinsch added. But there is always another move in this game, on both sides.

While there is certainly evidence that global export controls and sanctions have degraded the Russian economy, it is equally clear that they have not crippled it completely.

Russian exports rose 15.6% in value in 2022 due to soaring oil, gas and fertilizer prices, a perverse effect of war and sanctions that are tightening global markets and driving up prices, according to a new report from the World Trade Organization. Its trade with several countries, including China, India and Turkey, increased last year.

Still, there are signs that Russia is in trouble. Russia’s economy fell 2.2% in 2022 as global sanctions came into effect, according to the International Monetary Fund. Export controls have particularly hampered the country’s automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sectors, while energy sanctions and price caps have cut into Moscow’s lucrative oil revenues.

Adeyemo said efforts so far have prevented Russia from replacing more than 9,000 pieces of military equipment. He also pointed out in his speech that China cannot supply the advanced semiconductors that Russia needs for its war effort and that nearly 40% of the less advanced microchips that China supplies to Russia are defective.

Multinational cooperation on sanctions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year has been a test of how allied countries can use economic sanctions to punish aggressive regimes. Some trading experts say the coalition formation strategy is working, albeit slowly.

What the evidence would show is that export controls have had a significant impact, said Michael Smart, managing director of Rock Creek Global Advisors. It’s not immediate. It’s not like flipping a switch. It’s more of a strangulation. And that’s something you see over time.

The Biden administration’s ability to quickly align foreign allies against Russia was likely aided by the international coalition the Obama administration built in 2014 to repel Putin’s invasion of Crimea, notes Edward Fishman, an official from the State Department during the Obama years who is now a senior fellow at Columbia Universitys Center for Global Energy Policy.

The emergence of new export control coalitions could become the key to an economic war with another great power: China.

The administration is now trying to build a similar coalition for China, for the export controls it put in place on high-end Chinese semiconductors, for example, Fishman said. And I think that’s why, because it’s better to forge that coalition before a crisis hits than to scramble to build it after a crisis is already underway.

What we see is the embryonic version of alliances like NATO, but built for economic warfare and not for military warfare, he continued.

But the challenges posed by China are markedly different, and not just because China is a much more intimidating economic power. As the alignment against China has grown, the United States has had to actively persuade its allies to join in measures such as banning telecommunications giant Huawei and controlling chip equipment exports.

A lot of our allies have basically argued that China isn’t Russia which isn’t to say that China isn’t a threat they would agree that it is but just that the circumstances are not not the same, said Smart, who served the former president. George W. Bush’s National Security Council.

You don’t automatically get the same quick and unified approach you had in response to the brutal invasion of Ukraine, he continued.

Gavin Bade and Adam Behsudi contributed to this report.

