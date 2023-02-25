



‘It’s really messy’: Post-Brexit bureaucracy added to UK labels, ‘Worrying News’ founder of RAOptimo Music, Balkan Vinyl and 12th Isle labels explained why deals with the EU have become a minefield. Brexit between the UK and the European Union. How has this affected record labels? In the run-up to the 2016 Brexit referendum, one of the main arguments for leaving the EU revolved around the vague notion of getting out of the “Brussels bureaucracy”. According to then-Secretary of State Michael Gove, EU regulation was strangling British businesses at $350 million a week (a figure that is strongly debatable) and only Brexit could unravel the web of formalism. Seven years later, many UK companies found the alternative framework to be much more fragile. Consider the situation facing record labels outlined in a recent tweet by Posthuman’s Josh Doherty. In an interview with Resident Advisor, Doherty, who runs the Balkan Vinyl and I Love Acid labels, described a Kafka-like scenario where sales in Europe fell by more than half. “When you ship to Europe, we have a fixed price in the EU and we just send you a record with the address on it,” he said. “The problem started when we left the Customs Union. We didn’t classify the transaction properly in terms of customs and tax collection, so when we send something to Europe, the recipient is charged money. The charges are collected and documented by the local post office and then The seller sends it back to the UK to pay VAT. It’s really complicated.” In 2021, a new VAT system known as Import One-Stop-Shop (IOSS) has been implemented to simplify operations. The idea is that the seller pays the tax up front. However, Doherty said this came with its own challenges. “In half the cases, European postal services don’t know what to do with them,” he said, referring to mail with IOSS documents attached. “I think a lot of them just throw it away and send it back because they don’t want to go through the hassle of filling out more paperwork. Why bother with all these extra admins just because another country has decided to leave the EU?” As a result, according to Doherty, European customers are no longer willing to buy records from UK stores. “It might be too expensive and you may incur extra charges. It may not show up because people don’t want to buy from UK labels anymore because the post office doesn’t want to do the extra paperwork,” he said. Balkan Vinyl and I Love Acid aren’t the only labels experiencing this problem. Fergus Clark, co-founder of Glasgow-based label 12th Isle, told RA, “It sounds like a tweet about one refund kills 10 sales revenue.” “A reading that illuminates the situation in a more fucking way.” In the early years of 12th Isle’s launch in 2016, Clark said marking items on customs forms as “low-cost gifts” was a way to circumvent potential costs. But these days, “it seems like dark times for items that show up as import duties on the customer side.” Optimo’s JD Twitch described the situation as a “perfect storm”. He said, “The cost of manufacturing LPs has risen dramatically in the last two years. Partly because of inflation, but also because of a sharp increase in demand. I think this combined with the Brexit issues will cause many record labels to veer away from vinyl. Increasingly. It’s becoming a more elitist pursuit.” JD Twitch is in the unique position of experiencing these issues on both sides. His main label, Optimo Music, is distributed by Cologne-based Kompakt, and he also runs a compilation label, Cease & Desist, from his home in Glasgow. “It was a reverse issue for us,” he said. “for example, [Optimo Music] On 6 December Glasgow band Pleasure Pool released a record. You could buy their album in the EU on that date, but copies didn’t arrive in the UK until early February. I was lucky as the other releases didn’t have these issues, but UK customs just sent it back. We still don’t know why. He continued: “Our first release with Cease & Desist was most impacted by Brexit, with about 50% of sales coming from the EU. The second release, which came out last year, was not sold in the EU. The cost for shops in the EU to stock them was prohibitively expensive. They should have sold for about $45. Many people from EU countries have reached out desperately to get this compilation, but they couldn’t because it wasn’t possible. It’s too expensive.” All three label owners agreed that cassette tapes made for a satisfying stopgap. Clark said, “We’ll continue to put stuff on vinyl.” “If you’re the kind of person who still buys music and actually pays for it, you want something physical,” he said. People buy books, not audiobooks, because they have a desire to add to their collections, and It’s cheaper to manufacture and publish.” Despite all its flaws, the continued demand for vinyl is undeniably the driving force that keeps these labels through these turbulent times. “Eventually people want the record,” Doherty added. “But I think we need to look at vinyl a little bit differently now. Maybe more depending on the product line.”

