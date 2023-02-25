US Consumer Spending Posts Strongest Increase in Nearly Two Years; inflation resumes





Consumer spending rises 1.8% in January Income climbs 0.6%; wages jump 0.9% Core PCE price index rises 0.6%; up 4.7% year-on-year

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending saw its largest increase in nearly two years in January amid rising wages as inflation accelerated, adding to markets financial fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates over the summer.

Friday’s Commerce Department report was the latest indication that the economy was nowhere near a dreaded recession. He joined data earlier this month showing robust job growth in January and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 53 years.

“It is clear that monetary policy tightening has not yet fully impacted consumers and shows that the Fed still has some work to do to slow aggregate demand,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial at Charlotte, North Carolina. “This report virtually assures that the Fed will continue its rate hike campaign much longer than markets expected just a few weeks ago.”

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, jumped 1.8% last month. This is the largest increase since March 2021. Data for December has been revised upwards to show spending fell 0.1% instead of falling 0.2% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rebound in consumer spending of 1.3%.

Latest updates

Personal consumption

When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 1.1%, also the biggest gain since March 2021. So-called real consumer spending had fallen in November and December.

Consumers boosted their purchases of durable manufactured goods such as motor vehicles, household furnishings and equipment, and recreational goods and vehicles. They also bought clothes. Spending on goods rebounded 2.8%. Spending on services was also strong, rising 1.3% as Americans frequented restaurants and bars. Spending on health, recreation and transportation services increased.

The overall increase in spending came as wages and salaries jumped 0.9%. A cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7%, the largest increase since 1981, for more than 65 million Social Security recipients offset a drop in government social benefits. This reflected the expiry of the extended child tax credit.

Spending was also likely flattered by difficulties smoothing out seasonal fluctuations from data at the start of the year. Some economists expect a return on investment in February.

Nonetheless, the strong performance put consumer spending on a higher growth trajectory at the start of the first quarter. Consumer spending slowed in the fourth quarter, with most of the loss of momentum occurring in the last two months of 2022.

The data along with another Commerce Department report showing new home sales jumped 7.2% in January prompted Goldman Sachs to raise its tracking estimate for first-quarter gross domestic product by 0.4 points. percentage at an annualized rate of 1.8%. The economy grew at a 2.7% pace in the fourth quarter.

Wall Street stocks fell. The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields rose.

People shop at a Target store during Black Friday sales in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Financial markets have been on edge since January’s hit jobs report.

The Fed is expected to make two additional rate hikes of 25 basis points in March and May. On Friday, traders raised their bets for a further rise in June. The US central bank has raised its key rate by 450 basis points since last March, taking it from near zero to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index jumped 0.6% last month, the biggest increase since June 2022, after gaining 0.2% in December. In the 12 months to January, the PCE price index accelerated 5.4% after rising 5.3% in December.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.6%. This is the biggest increase since August 2022 and follows a 0.4% rise in December. The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.7% on an annual basis in January after rising 4.6% in December.

The Fed tracks PCE price indices for monetary policy. According to economists’ calculations, prices for basic services excluding housing, which are closely watched by policymakers, rose 0.6% after rising 0.4% in December.

The rise in inflation reflects upward revisions to consumer and producer prices in the annual revisions released this month. Companies also impose price increases at the beginning of the year. The latest strong numbers left economists expecting the road to disinflation to be slow and bumpy, with a University of Michigan survey on Friday showing consumers’ near-term inflation expectations rose in February .

High inflation expectations

But some believe the year-over-year PCE price data will be revised lower when the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases its annual revisions to the series later this year. Year-on-year CPI and PPI data were not impacted by the annual revision.

“But so far, the PCE price data only gets the upward revision of the annual revisions to the underlying source data for the last few months without getting the offsetting downward revisions of the previous months,” said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. “This means that year-ago rates for PCE price data over the past few months are ‘too high’ right now and will likely be revised down in the BEA’s own upcoming annual review. in autumn.”

Personal income rose 0.6%, with most of it coming from strong wage growth. Household disposable income after adjusting for inflation jumped 1.4%, the biggest increase since March 2021. Disposable income was also boosted by a 7.9% drop in tax payments.

Consumers increased their savings even as they increased their spending. The savings rate rose to 4.7%, the highest in a year, from 4.5% in December.

“Households are tapping into excess savings at a slower pace than before, likely due to recession fears,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

