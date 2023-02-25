UK to review new tax on vaping – POLITICO





UK ministers in London are considering imposing a new tax on vaping products to discourage use of the product as part of a wider crackdown on addictive smoking alternatives.

Proposals the government is considering also include restrictions on packaging, marketing and flavoring to curb the growing use of e-cigarettes by children, two people familiar with the plan told POLITICO’s Playbook PM.

However, ministers are not expected to impose an outright ban on disposable e-cigarettes, which could create a potential constitutional conflict if the Scottish government went down that route.

The proposal is being made in response to a Khan review published in 2022, which looked at whether the UK government could make the UK smoke-free before 2030.

The government’s response is expected to be announced in the spring and could include new legislation to address the surge in e-cigarette use among young people while recognizing the benefits of e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid.

One person from the Department of Health, familiar with the discussion, said: We’ll be responding to the Cannes review in the spring. We’ll look at vaping, which has the benefits of getting people to quit smoking. Clearly, when it comes to kids smoking e-cigarettes, we need to nip it in the bud.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement: The law restricts sales to those over 18 and protects children from e-cigarettes by limiting nicotine content, refill bottle and tank sizes, labeling requirements, and advertising. Advertisements for e-cigarettes and their components are prohibited from containing content that may give special appeal to people under the age of 18, such as familiar characters or celebrities.”

We are carefully considering the Khan Review’s recommendations, including what can be done to protect children from e-cigarettes, the statement said.

Earlier this week, Britain’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, told a House of Commons committee that the marketing of e-cigarettes to children could have unknown consequences on their mental development, and these brands were targeting a dire situation. . E-cigarette use rates among children have doubled in the past few years, he warned.

But while the UK government is not considering a ban on disposable e-cigarettes, the mandated Scottish government has already said it will.

Last month, Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s health minister and current candidate for the Scottish National Party leadership, said a government review would include consideration of a potential ban.

It could cause a constitutional fight between the governments of Westminster and Holyrood.

Under the UK’s Internal Market Act, Holyrood can ban the manufacture and sale of its products in Scotland, but must allow them to cross the UK border.

Westminster’s SNP Scotland spokesperson Philippa Whitford told Playbook PM: It will cause political clashes before it even reaches practicality. You may already have the constitutional question of whether that could happen.

Andrew McDonald contributed reporting.

Update: This article has been updated to add a statement from the Department of Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-tax-vaping-regulation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos