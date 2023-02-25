‘They fought heroically.’ political news





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a minute’s silence on the steps of Downing Street as Britain showed solidarity with Ukraine on the anniversary of the outbreak of war.

Standing side by side with Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko and members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, watched in silence in front of a blue and yellow wreath representing the Ukrainian flag at Gate 10. .

Ukrainian singers then sang the national anthem to close the moment of contemplation.

Ahead of the event, Sunak said, “Now, one year since full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who fought heroically every hour for their country.

“I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine through this terrible conflict. As I stand today outside Downing Street with brave Ukrainian soldiers, my thoughts are to defend freedom and restore peace to Europe.”

Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer also visited Cardiff to commemorate the moment he met with members of the Ukrainian community.

He later told reporters:

“And I think today is the day for me to reiterate to them that no matter what other political divides there are in the UK, we are united to support Ukraine. Putin must be defeated in Ukraine.”

King Charles said in a statement that the people of Ukraine have shown “truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such a human tragedy”. “

And Members of the Commons paused proceedings to observe silence from the famous green benches.

Other politicians, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, attended an early prayer service at a Ukrainian Catholic cathedral in the capital to commemorate the anniversary.

After a children’s choir sang, the congregation lit candles and pictures of those who lost their lives in the war were displayed on the screen.

And faith leaders across the city prayed for those going through the war.

Speaking at the event, Khan said: “To those who have had to leave their homes, to those who have lost family and friends, to the sick who are concerned about their loved ones in Ukraine – we will never know what you are going through, but that London is with you.” know that

“We stand up for your right to be free from fear, intimidation, intimidation, violence and terrorism, as this is a fundamental right to our way of life. And we know that Ukrainians are risking their lives. Ukraine It is not the future of Europe, it is the future of Europe.”

Pristajko thanked those who supported Ukraine and said, “February 24, this date will forever be etched in our memory.

“This is the day the West and the world finally understand what is happening and wake up to the challenge.

“You have reassured us that we are not alone… We are forever grateful to all of you.”

Prime Minister Johnson did not speak at the event, but was greeted with applause as he walked away shouting “Salava Ukraini”, which means “Glory to Ukraine”.

Later on Friday, Mr. Sunak is expected to use a virtual G7 meeting to urge fellow world leaders to “move faster” to arm Ukraine’s armed forces.

“Ukraine needs to gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield if it is to win this war and accelerate its day. That is what Putin needs to change his mindset,” he is expected to say.

“This must be our priority right now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster in artillery, armour, and air defense.

“The next few weeks will be difficult for Ukraine, but they will also be difficult for Russia. They are crossing the line once again. So now is the time to help Ukraine realign, realign and move forward.”

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to the West to send fighters to help them in the fighting.

Their appeal was backed by former Prime Minister Johnson, who told Sky News on Thursday that Britain needed to “break the ice” by becoming the first country to supply the aircraft.

However, Sunak and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace rejected the request.

In an interview with Sky News, Wallace said he couldn’t “dominate anything inside or out” in the long run.

However, he added, “We will not be sending our own Typhoon jets to Ukraine in the short term.”

