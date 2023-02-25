US winter storm kills firefighter, knocks out power and ground flights





CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) – A monstrous winter storm across the United States hit the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Thursday, killing a firefighter, knocking out power to more than 900,000 people and canceling or delaying thousands of flights.

A large swath of the northern United States, from Washington state to New England, remained under winter weather advisories with 18 inches (46 cm) of snow still, winds up to 50 miles per hour ( 80 kilometers per hour) and wind chills equivalent to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 40 degrees Celsius) possible throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

A volunteer firefighter was killed in the suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan after coming into contact with an icy downed live power line, local officials said on Twitter.

Some 900,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity in

Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin on Thursday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.

More than 2,000 flights have been canceled and another 15,000 delayed due to bad weather, according to flight tracking website Flightware.com. Many roads have been left impassable or unsafe for drivers.

“Road travel can be dangerous with just a trace of ice. But we’re seeing ice harden a quarter to half an inch (6mm to 1.3cm),” said Richard Bann of the Weather College Weather Service Prediction Center. Park, Maryland. “It can be next to impossible.”

Snow fell at a rate of 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 cm) per hour in Minneapolis, home to about 2.9 million people. New accumulations added to the 8 inches of snow already dumped by the storm.

[1/12]A view shows a snowy road, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., February 23, 2023, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Dr. Angelica Kalika/via REUTERS

Video footage and photographs on social media showed cars stuck on roads, while streets and driveways were covered in snowdrifts.

“Big flakes are coming here,” storm chaser Aaron Jayjack said in a video he posted to Twitter from Minneapolis. “This is the final surge of the storm, and in fact, it appears to be the heaviest snowfall to date.”

The Minneapolis school system was holding remote classes for more than 29,000 students for the rest of the week. Dozens of school districts have also canceled classes in North and South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan and Wyoming

In Ann Arbor, Michigan, home of the University of Michigan, nearly 20,000 homes and businesses lost power. Nathan Pietryga, manager of longtime college haunt Pizza Bob’s, considered himself one of the lucky ones.

“I did it for work, kinda dragging on the ice,” he said.

Classes have not been canceled, but students have been asked to exercise discretion. Pietryga said he expected to sell pizza. “We’ve been here forever, the kids will come,” he said.

Another storm brought unusual weather to California, where much of the state was under severe wind and winter storm warnings.

Rare snow showers were reported in San Francisco while blizzard conditions were expected at high elevations, even in the typically balmy Los Angeles area. On Saturday, up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow could accumulate on Mount Baldy, about 45 miles (72 km) east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains.

At the same time, parts of the Ohio Valley and the South could experience near-record high temperatures, beginning Thursday and persisting through the weekend. Meteorologists predicted temperatures would hit 88 F (31 C) in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday.

Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago, Rich McKay in Atlanta and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; edited by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler

