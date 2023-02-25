Could it be the first UK city to ban single use e-cigarettes?





Scotland’s Dundee could become the first UK city to ban the sale of single-use e-cigarettes in stores after a climate activist campaign garnered widespread support.

Laura Young, a PhD student in environmental sciences, got tired of seeing e-cigarettes strewn about her hometown streets, so she took action.

Photo with Laura, Labor MSP Mercedes Villalba

“In the UK we throw away about 1.3 million each week,” she told ITV News.

Picking up a discarded e-cigarette, she says, “I find these everywhere every day.

“I walked four miles. It took about an hour and I found 55 disposable e-cigarettes. That’s roughly one per minute.”

According to the Ash survey, the proportion of children currently aged 11 to 17 has increased from 4% in 2020 to 7% in 2022.

Activists like Laura point to the growing popularity of cheap e-cigarettes among young people.

Social media is flooded with posts of teens displaying e-cigarettes and discussing flavors like pink lemonade, strawberry banana, and mango. Known as puff bars, these next-generation disposable e-cigarettes contain nicotine.

Although selling e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18 is still illegal, recent research shows that the number of children aged 11 to 17 who currently smoke e-cigarettes has nearly doubled, from 4% in 2020 to 7% in 2022.

The same study conducted for Action on Smoking and Health found that the number of children aged 11 to 15 who had tried e-cigarettes jumped from 1 in 30 in 2013 to 1 in 10 last year.

North East Scotland MSP Mercedes Villalba, who supports Laura’s environmental campaign in Dundee, said the proposal to ban the sale of single-use e-cigarettes among local retailers is not to punish anyone.

She told ITV News: Stopping the practice at the source at the production stage so we don’t see single-use, complicated plastic products with batteries that can cause a lot of environmental harm.

“We’re not going to stop selling them all in stores. So if you go into a store, you’ll still have e-cigarettes, but they’ll be reusable e-cigarettes.”

Steal Yousaf. Credit: PA

SNP’s Scottish Health Minister Humza Yousaf previously said his party would review a Scotland-wide ban with a study group examining the impact of the problem. But after receiving overwhelming support from city councilors, Laura’s clear mission for a cleaner walkable environment close to her home is one step closer to becoming a reality.

