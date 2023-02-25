3 more Americans convicted in UK for cannabis smuggling on LA-London flight





Three US nationals have been caught and convicted trying to smuggle large quantities of cannabis through Heathrow Airport into the UK.

From left: Barrington Walters, Mandy Silowka, Kiara Lanee Malone

National Crime Agency investigators said the three men who all flew to Britain in January from Los Angeles were arrested for possession of cannabis with a combined market value of over $1.7 million.

Barrington Walters, 24, from Los Angeles, and Mandy Siloka, 34, from Princeton, New Jersey, were both stopped after arriving on the same flight on United Airlines from Los Angeles on Jan. 17.

Border Guard officers found 33kg of herbal cannabis in a bag belonging to Walters and an additional 26.5kg in a suitcase checked in by Silowka.

After being interviewed by NCA officials, the two were charged with importing Class B drugs.

At Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday 23 February, both pleaded guilty. Silowka was sentenced to 12 months in prison and Walters to 10 months in prison.

Meanwhile, at a hearing held today (February 24) in the same courthouse, Kiara Lane Malone, 31, of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty to importing Class B drugs.

A clothing boutique owner was also arrested in Los Angeles on January 10th. 27.5 kg of cannabis was found in her bag.

Malone told NCA staff that he was traveling to England for cosmetic procedures and was given a bag to be brought back to England by someone else, but believed the bag contained clothes, not drugs.

She was in custody pending sentencing on April 5th.

NCA Heathrow Branch Commander Andy Noyes said:

These cases serve as a further warning to those who think they can get away with smuggling drugs into the UK.

No matter what the people planning this trip tell you, you’re going to get caught, and as these people tell you, you’re going to jail.

The NCA and our partners in Border Protection have decided to do everything they can to disrupt an international organized crime group that targets drug couriers and is involved in drug trafficking.

The conviction follows a series of arrests related to seizures seized on a flight departing from the United States. Cannabis grown legally in parts of the US commands a premium price in the UK.

On Wednesday, February 22, 20-year-old US national Isabella Carrasco was arrested after a large cannabis confiscation at Edinburgh Airport. She arrived by plane from LA via London.

Carrasco was charged and promised to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff’s Court the following week. The case is being investigated by the Organized Crime Partnership (Scotland), a joint team between the NCA and the Scottish Police.

