How much will house prices go down? Lessons from UK, US, Europe and more | house price





Home prices are breaking records all over the world, but this time it’s because of how quickly they’re falling. Homes in Stockholm are now selling for 20 per cent less than their peak price, and prices in Sydney are down nearly 14 per cent year-over-year, while San Francisco is down 15 per cent, Auckland is down almost 22 per cent and Toronto is down 16 per cent.

Germany recorded the biggest six-month price drop in 20 years, French forecasters are expecting a 5% to 7% drop this year, and after a strong year in Spain, Mallorca and Ibiza are reporting first price drops .

Meanwhile, some homeowners in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, may not be thinking about a 24% drop in apartment prices since October 2021.

According to Halifax and Nationwide, UK house prices have fallen 4.2 per cent or 3.2 per cent since their peak in August last year.

So what is behind the global mini-conflicts and are there lessons we can learn from what is happening in other countries?

Simply put, it’s about cost. The long era of near-zero interest rates that made home loans cheaper than ever in history is over, at least for now.

The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% at the end of 2021 to 4% today, as well as matching mortgage rates. Meanwhile, average long-term mortgage rates in the US are currently hovering above 6%. It was less than 4% a year ago.

In the UK, millions of borrowers are still protected from sharp increases in monthly mortgage costs with fixed rate deals. This is very different from countries like Sweden where most households have variable rate mortgages as interest rates change.

As many economists point out, house price declines come after significant increases in some cities and some types of property, and values ​​are often returning to levels they were several years ago. Few predict a full-scale real estate collapse.

Part of the drop in prices is the unraveling of the space race that has been a global phenomenon during the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for larger private homes has skyrocketed as people work from home leaving their apartments out in the cold. But over the past year, house prices have generally fallen more than apartments.

But even in a global recession, there are always places that enjoy a boom. Luxury property prices in Dubai, a haven for Russian oligarchs banned from the West, have soared an astonishing 89% in 2022, according to real estate broker Knight Frank.

Sweden

Europe’s fastest-growing market

The data shows that apartments have declined by 11% and houses by 13.7% in the 12 months to December 2022. (Source: HOX Valueguard). Stockholm houses are down 19.8% from peak to trough, while apartments are down 11.6% (Source: SBAB.se)

Sweden, the European country with the biggest house price decline by far, suffered some pretty brutal rate hikes, and the impact was immediate as most households have floating rates.

Robert Boije, chief economist at Swedish mortgage lender SBAB, said: . This means that when the central bank raises the benchmark rate, it will go through mortgages at a faster rate in Sweden than in many other countries. Just a few years ago, variable mortgage rates in Sweden were as low as around 1% (when the Riksbank benchmark rate was minus 0.5%). It’s about 4.5% now.

For sale sign on a street outside a residential building in the Midsommarkransen district of Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Capital Economics, a London-based consulting firm, says Swedish house prices are down 18% from their peak and could fall another 5% from there.

Henrik Kerblom, CEO of Valueguard, which produces the most widely used index in Sweden, says: Swedish society has become accustomed to very low interest rates. Young people have never seen high interest rates.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine (Sweden’s close Baltic neighbor) also took a toll on confidence.

It was when Russia invaded Ukraine that we started to see a decline, Kerblom says.

australia

9th consecutive month price decline

What the data say: Nationally, prices fell 7.2% through January 2023, the largest and fastest decline in each month since April at least since 1980 (source: CoreLogic HVI).

Among the big cities, Sydney led the decline, with prices dropping 13.8 per cent over the year. Homes in Byron Bay, world-renowned for its beaches and laid-back lifestyle, are down 25%.

Many economists expect more declines in the first half of the year. inflation.

Sydney house prices have fallen by 13.8 per cent over the year. Photo: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

AMP Capital’s Shane Oliver predicted a 20% decline in total national prices as rising mortgage rates lead to a 27% drop in purchasing power for buyers of average incomes. Many existing homeowners face a steep increase in monthly mortgage costs when fixed rates are about to end and are replaced by new rates headed toward 6%.

However, the drop in price must be viewed in the context of the massive rise in recent years. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently called Australia one of the most misaligned and unaffordable real estate markets in the world.

New Zealand

World’s largest oil price drop

What the data say: median house prices fell 13.3 per cent in the year to January 2023, while Auckland values ​​fell 21.7 per cent. Transactions fell by 27% (Source: Reinz Index).

Rough weather has hit Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, for weeks, and the property market has also been hit. Most housing economists believe the US is only two-thirds of the way through a recession and are projecting a decline of around 22% from peak to trough.

Property prices in Auckland, New Zealand, fell 21.7%. Photo: Pavel Dudek/Alamy

Amidst the classic boom and bust, Auckland prices soared more than 40% between early 2020 and early 2022, driven by rock-bottom interest rates and government measures to protect the economy from Covid. Prices jumped to an average of NZ$1.3m (675,000). But as interest rates rose, the bubble burst and prices in the city are now below NZ$1 million.

germany

The sudden end of a decade-long boom

What the data say: Nationally, prices rose 2.1% in 2022, but fell 1.8% in the last three months of the year. The 2.5% drop over 6 months was the largest in 20 years (source: Vdp pfandbrief.de).

Many of the crises of 2022 are now leaving their mark on the real estate market, says Jens Tolckmitt, CEO of the German Fantbrief Bank Association (VDP). We expect further declines in the next quarter, but at moderate levels overall. Even if the price drops by a total of 15% over a longer period of time, it will be at the same level as at the beginning of 2020.

House prices in Germany have fallen by 1.8% in the last three months of 2022. Photo: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Germany is often considered a healthier real estate market than the UK, but prices in Munich, Germany’s most expensive market, far exceed those in London. A typical apartment in Munich costs 800,000 (710,000) and a house averages 1,840,000. The average for London (flats and houses combined) is 528,000 (Source: Nationwide index, Q4 2022).

Spain

The first price drop starts to appear.

Data showed that nationally, prices rose by 7.2% in 2022, but prices almost stopped rising in December, while new mortgage issuances plunged by 22.5% (Source: Consejo General del Notariado).

Last year, Spain was one of Europe’s fastest-growing markets, with prices averaging 12.2 per cent ahead of Madrid and home sales hitting their highest level since the 2007 boom.

Last year, house prices in Madrid outperformed by an average of 12.2%. Photo: Europa Press/Getty Images

But as El Pas noted in early February, the slowdown in the real estate market is real. It’s currently most prominent in Spain’s most expensive market in the Balearic Islands, where sales are down by a third in December and prices are down monthly. Surprisingly, average prices across Spain are still lower than before the 2007-08 financial crisis.

france

Prices expected to decline by 2023 after boom ends

Data content: Paris apartment prices fell by 1% through September 2002, but nationally all house prices rose by 6.4% (Source: Insee.fr)

One problem with comparing house prices internationally is that every country calculates the data differently. UK and US data focus on houses, while much of the European data is on the cost per square meter of an apartment. France is difficult to track as it only captures positions a few months in advance when the figures are released. As one French real estate agent told The Guardian: All the data is like predicting the weather last fall.

Apartment prices in Paris fell by 1% through September 2002. Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

However, as elsewhere in Europe, the evidence is clear that sales volumes and prices are declining. Prices in major cities such as Paris, Bordeaux and Lyon have declined after years of significant price increases. Trevor Leggett, chairman of real estate brokerage Leggett Immobilier, expects this trend to continue throughout 2023.

Century 21, France’s largest real estate agency, expects prices to drop by 5-7% in 2023, at least in some departments. Apartment prices in major cities have started to fall since last summer.

Us

A modest national decline, but San Francisco crashes.

Data content: Home prices nationwide rose 7.7% through November 2022, according to S&P’s Case-Shiller Index. However, since June, it has decreased by 3.6% nationwide and by 5% in the 20 largest cities. According to the California Real Estate Association (CAR), the average single-family home price in San Francisco fell by nearly $250,000 or 15% (207,950) in the year to January, to an average of $1.38m.

As the Federal Reserve System (Fed) began to raise the benchmark interest rate, the cost of mortgage loans rose sharply, making it inevitable to adjust US house prices. US benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates have surged from 3.9% to 6.3% over the past year.

Miami, Tampa, and Orlando are hot in the US real estate market in 2022.

The average single-family home price in San Francisco fell by nearly $250,000 in the year to January. Photo: Jeff Chiu/AP

But the San Francisco Bay Area is experiencing the double whammy of higher interest rates and massive tech job losses, accelerating price declines. CAR’s January figures show that the average price in affluent Marin County, just across the Golden Gate Bridge, has plunged by an astonishing $300,000, or 19.9%, in just one month.

However, in recent years, after a stifling rise in the Bay Area, there has been a decline, and even after a sharp drop, average prices are back to 2019 levels.

UK house prices are falling, but how far and how fast?

According to the latest data from Nationwides, house prices have fallen for four consecutive months (including October-January), with the annual rate of increase falling from 14.3% in March to 1.1% in January.

Rival Halifax, which had stable January house prices, has declined in each of the past four months and put forward a 1.9 per cent year-over-year price increase in January.

Halifax previously said it expected average UK prices to fall by around 8 per cent this year, which would return average property prices to roughly April 2021 levels, reversing only some of the gains made during the pandemic.

According to Nationwide, UK house prices have fallen for the fourth month in a row. Photo: Roberto Herrett/Alamy

Economists across the US have suggested that home prices could drop by around 5% this year.

Property broker Savills expects average UK house prices to fall by 10 per cent this year, with growth expected to resume in 2024 as economic pressures gradually ease.

Investment bank Nomura is the most optimistic. Last month, it predicted that UK house prices would fall by 15 per cent by mid-2024.

