US to sanction Russian companies and individuals a year after Ukraine invasion





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States on Friday announced a new round of sanctions against Russian businesses, banks, manufacturers and citizens, targeting entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the war of a year against Ukraine.

Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted by one of the US Treasury Department’s “most significant sanctions actions to date”, according to the agency.

The action, taken in coordination with Group of Seven allies, aims to punish 250 people and businesses, puts financial blocks on banks, arms dealers and technology companies linked to arms production, and s takes sanctions against suspected fraudsters in the countries of the United Arab Emirates for Switzerland.

Our sanctions have had both short-term and long-term impact, acutely visible in Russia’s struggle to rebuild its weapons and in its isolated economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a written statement. “Our actions today with our G7 partners show that we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Yellen is attending the G-20 finance ministers’ meetings in Bangalore, India this week. On Friday morning, she told senior Russian officials attending meetings that their continued work for the Kremlin made them complicit in Putin’s atrocities.

They bear the responsibility for lives and livelihoods in Ukraine and for the damage caused around the world, she said.

The sanctions come after the White House announced early Friday morning that the Pentagon would commit $2 billion for more munitions and a variety of small, high-tech drones in the fight against Russia.

The Departments of State and Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative will also release plans on Friday to increase pressure on Russia. These measures increase tariffs on Russian products and add nearly 90 Russian and third-country companies, including from China, to a list of identified fraudsters.

Named in Friday’s sanctions package are a dozen financial institutions, including Russia’s largest non-state public bank, importers of microelectronics and producers of carbon fiber, a key material for defense systems.

The filing names more than 30 people and companies believed to be linked to Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions. Among them: Swiss-Italian businessman Walter Moretti and his companies; Nurmurad Kurbanov, a Russian-Turkmen arms dealer who allegedly represented Russian and Belarusian defense companies abroad; and Russian businessman Aleksandr Yevgenyevich Udodov, the former brother-in-law of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

More than 30 countries representing more than half of the global economy have already imposed unprecedented sanctions on the Russian economy, making it the most sanctioned nation in the world.

They imposed price caps on Russian oil and diesel, froze Russian Central Bank funds and restricted access to SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.

The West has directly sanctioned around 2,500 Russian companies, government officials, oligarchs and their families. The sanctions deprive them of access to their bank accounts and US financial markets, prevent them from doing business with Americans and from traveling to the United States, and more.

After a year, the West’s export controls and financial sanctions appear to be steadily eroding Russia’s industrial capacity, even as its oil and other energy exports last year allowed it to continue to fund a war catastrophic.

At Friday’s G-20 meetings, UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said: “We don’t think the job is done, far from it.

At a G-20 press conference, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie said: “Our sanctions are strong, they are effective, they hit and reduce all of Russia’s revenue.”

They disrupt Russian industry, undermine war efforts,” he said. Sanctions are effective and will be even more so in the long term.

Associated Press reporter Sibi Arasu in Bengaluru contributed to this report.

