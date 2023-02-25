British Foreign Secretary: Britain has no intention of cooperating with Ben Gbir





British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said the British government had no intention of cooperating with far-right minister Itamar Ben Gbir.

“The British government has not hired Itamar Ben-Gvir for his role as Minister of National Security and we currently have no plans to do so,” Cleverly wrote in a letter to the Arab-British Interest Committee published on Friday.

Cleverly responded to a letter in December from several British MPs in Parliament expressing concerns about the government of then-elect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The letter raised concerns about the government’s projected plans to annex parts of the West Bank or expand settlements. It also named Ben Gvir, two far-right politicians who held senior ministerial posts, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a religious Zionist leader.

“We write to express our serious concern about the policy of the next Israeli government to annex, building on the policies of our predecessors that led to the one national reality. ,” the letter said.

“Prime Minister-nominee Benjamin Netanyahu promised the post of national security to Jewish supremacist Itamar Ben Gvir and the Treasury to Jewish supremacist Bezalel Smotrich.”

Cleverly’s reply, received on 14 February and published by the Arab-British Interest Committee, mentioned Ben Gvir, who heads the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party, but did not mention Smotrich.

MKs Itamar Ben Gvir (left) and Bezalel Smotrich speak at the Knesset on December 19, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

“We urge all Israeli political parties to refrain from inflammatory language and show tolerance and respect for minority groups,” wrote Cleverly.

He also reiterated Britain’s position that all settlements “are illegal under international law, constitute an obstacle to peace and threaten the physical viability of a two-state solution”.

But Cleverly also said the UK was looking forward to working with Netanyahu’s new government “to strengthen good bilateral relations”.

He also rejected the letter’s assertion that the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories could be called “apartheid”.

Cleverly’s boycott of Ben Gvir would go one step further than the United States, which said it would not avoid a controversial minister, and would hold Netanyahu accountable for his government’s actions.

No boycott. I’m not boycotting. We will work with the Israeli government. “A democratically elected government,” U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides said after urging on the issue in an interview with Kan public broadcaster in January. work with everyone However, in principle [who] I will work with the prime minister.

A preference for working with Netanyahu is what Biden officials have been vocal about in recent weeks, and part of what they are saying is a new approach aimed at holding the longtime prime minister accountable for the policies of some of his far-right coalition partners. Such as the late racist Rabbi Meir Kahane and Ben Gvir, a self-proclaimed disciple of Smotrich.

But privately, Nides told colleagues that the US had no plans to meet with Ben Gvir, two sources familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel.

In January, a U.S. senatorial delegation asked not to meet with Smotrich, Ben Gbir or other members of the hardliners.

