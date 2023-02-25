US announces $2 billion aid package, G-7 united





A man stands with a homemade placard as groups from the North East Ukrainian community gather at the Grays Monument in Newcastle-upon-Tyne to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Ian Forsyth | Getty Images

WASHINGTON The United States marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday by authorizing $2 billion in aid to Ukraine and tightening sanctions and tariffs on Moscow in a bid to bolster Kiev’s war effort.

President Joe Biden and leaders of the Group of Seven’s major world economies also met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and agreed to stand united in support of Ukraine as Russia’s assault continues. The countries played a leading role in sending military and financial aid to Ukraine and tried to hobble the Russian economy to limit the force of its onslaught.

The G-7 leaders reiterated their position that Russia caused the war and Russia can end it. Until he does, the allies, which include the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, and an unlisted member of the European Union, have agreed to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.

“We call on Russia to end its ongoing aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from all of the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine,” read a joint statement issued after Of the reunion.

Many key points in the statement remain unchanged from the group’s previous positions. He stressed that Russia’s attack on Ukraine was a violation of sovereignty and respect for human rights that went against the Charter of the United Nations. In addition, the group warned of “serious consequences” if Russia uses chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons.

In a statement, the group reminded Russia of the decision taken at the G-20 meeting in Bali, where all members, including Russia, agreed that the use or threat of use of weapons nuclear weapons is “inadmissible”. Earlier this week, Russia announced it would suspend its participation in the New START treaty, the only remaining nuclear deal between it and the United States.

The G-7 leaders’ meeting came as the United States and other allies of Ukraine used the one-year mark of the war to try to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and undermine the Russian economy.

The arms package announced by the Ministry of Defense on Friday includes funding for contracts for HIMARS rockets, drones and counter-drone equipment, mine clearance devices, 155 millimeter artillery ammunition and lines of fire. secure communication.

The Biden administration also announced that it would sanction more than 200 individuals and entities linked to the Russian war effort, including targeting the country’s metals and mining sector. The United States also said it would tighten its export controls on Russian products and increase tariffs on Russian products such as metals and minerals.

Biden insisted on showing US support for Ukraine as the war drags on into its second year.

The president made a surprise visit to the country’s capital, Kyiv, on Monday ahead of his trip to Warsaw, Poland, where he delivered a speech marking the anniversary. Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine, calling the war an example of authoritarianism against democracy and denouncing acts by Russian forces that Biden says constitute war crimes.

On February 1, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said regional authorities had recorded more than 65,000 Russian war crimes since Moscow invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

Kostin said his teams have also documented more than 14,000 Ukrainian children forced into adoption in Russia.

Before leaving Poland, he met with the leaders of the Bucharest 9, the countries that make up the eastern flank of the NATO alliance, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Leaders agreed to continue supporting the war-weary country.

The new US aid funding announced on Friday is going through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Rather than directly sending equipment, as is the case with a presidential levy, funding through the security initiative allows for the authorization of contracts for the purchase of the equipment.

