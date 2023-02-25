Cayard resigns from US Olympic Sailing >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News





(February 24, 2023) – Paul Cayard (San Francisco, CA), who was appointed by US Sailing in March 2021 as Executive Director of US Olympic Sailing, today announced his resignation. Here are his words to US Olympic Sailing supporters:

Unfortunately, over the past two months, the US Sailing Association and I have had a complete breakdown on several levels. The resolution process was not good and ultimately failed. Despite my passion for our mission and my perseverance, I can no longer work with US Sailing.

In 2020, I was told that trying to build a successful Olympic team, within US sailing, would be very difficult. Changing team processes, culture and support is extremely difficult. We are just starting to make gains. Raising two or three times the amount of money ever raised in the United States to support this goal is also a difficult task. Creating and building an endowment so that future leaders have something to lean on financially is another difficult task.

In the end, the relationship with US Sailing turned out to be one I couldn’t deal with. It pains me to admit that I’ve been around the world twice and generally feel quite capable of handling adversity.

I would like to express my gratitude for your support, trust and confidence in me. Know that we have made significant progress in the movement to bring the USA back to the top step of the podium. I remain interested in our mission and support for athletes. Maybe it will take a different shape over time.

It was an honor and a privilege for me to work with my team and for all the great athletes in the United States who have so much potential. I wish them all the best!

Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Program: Men’s single-seater ILCA 7 dinghy Women’s single-seater ILCA 6 Mixed two-seater dinghy 470 Men’s Dinghy 49er Women’s Skiff 49er Fx Formula Kiteboard class for men Formula Kiteboard class for women

Location: Marseille, France Dates: July 26-August 11

Details: https://www.paris2024.org/en/the-olympic-games-paris-2024/

