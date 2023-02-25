UK shooting lobby fighting demands to toughen shotgun ownership rules | british news





A strong British gunfighting and rural lobby has vowed to fight calls for tougher rules around shotgun ownership following the Plymouth gun investigation.

Groups promoting mass shootings and other rural activities are planning an emergency meeting with UK ministers, and many claim the activities will be regulated or priced and may even be tempted to carry firearms without a licence. .

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), Britain’s largest shooting organisation, is leading a campaign against major reforms desired by victims’ families, police chiefs, police monitors and anti-gun activists.

BASC said making getting a shotgun license as difficult as getting a rifle license would put an overwhelming burden on police firearms licensing teams.

An inquiring jury concluded that Devon and Cornwall police made a fatal error when they gave Jake Davidson a license for the pump-action shotgun he used to kill his mother, a 3-year-old girl and three other people.

The families of four of Davidson’s victims called for reform of the 1968 law that said shotguns were much easier to license than rifles, and Devon Cornwall Police Commissioner Will Kerr, Debbie Tedds, and the National Police Commissioner Chiefs Council) appealed. Leads the Independent Office for Firearm Licensing and Police Action. There is also a demand to increase the price of shotgun certificates, which currently cost 79.50, although each certificate costs up to 520 to process.

Christopher Graffius, BASC’s Director of Communications and Public Relations, said he would seek a meeting with Police Minister Chris Philp. He argued that the problem was not with the law, but with how the police failed to apply it to Davidson’s case.

There are currently just over 151,000 Section 1 Firearms certificates in England and Wales, which can cover a variety of items including rifles and silencers, but over 500,000 shotgun certificates.

Graffius said: Placing shotguns in Section 1 would literally break the licensing system. them [the police] I couldn’t cope.

BASC has more than 150,000 members, nearly 150 employees and friends in senior positions. The late Duke of Edinburgh, a keen shot, has been a patron of the organization for more than half a century, a role taken by Princess Anne.

BASC provides secretariat to the 150-party strong parliamentary group on shootings and conservation. The Cotswolds Chairman of the group, a Conservative MP for Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, is BASC’s vice-chairman. One of the group’s secretaries, colleague and former police chief Geoffrey Dear, is BASC’s president.

BASC MPs worried that the influx of MPs from urban areas may have dampened their influence in 2019, but they were comforted by Rishi Sunak representing North Yorkshire’s rural constituency and citing the shooting as an integral part of our community.

Graffius said: There are probably more Conservative MPs shooting than Labor MPs. They have more shooting components.

The Countryside Alliance will also resist moves to tighten the shotgun rule and significantly increase certificate prices. It too has strong ties to politicians and its former CEO, Simon Hart, is the chief of the UK government.

Current CEO Tim Bonner said there were concerns that an unconditional change to the law could be made. He said: The gun owner is [Davison] I had a shotgun license. Compared to the victims’ families, our outrage seems pitiful, but our outrage is that there are a lot of investigations into gun ownership because Devon and Cornwall police weren’t doing their job.

Bonner said there would be opposition to reforming the shotgun rules. Many people who own guns legally, safely, properly and do not pose a risk will be regulated or priced.

Members of the Gun Control Network, which was founded after the Dunblane tragedy, expressed concern about the impact of the shooting and rural gangs.

Peter Squires, professor of criminology and public policy at the University of Brighton, said: One of the problems is that while organizations are generally sending messages about safety and accountability, there will be many others among their sub-members. Neanderthal attitudes towards public safety are stronger.

Thousands of gun enthusiasts converge at Birmingham’s NEC for the Great British Shooting Show as the Plymouth jury concludes.

Visitors were able to wield weapons similar to the pump-action shotgun used by Davidson and inspect guns ranging from 20,000 to several thousand pounds. A standout feature was the number of airguns, shotguns, and rifles designed to look like powerful military rifles or weapons from combat video games.

One visitor said he felt like he was in a candy store. A father of young children was surprised to learn that an air gun that was designed to look like a semi-automatic rifle didn’t require a license.

Near the entrance was the BASC stand with a display board hammering home the sport’s coverage of at least 1.6 million people in the UK shoot. There are 70,000 cinematographers. Supports 74,000 full-time jobs. It’s worth $2 billion a year to the UK economy.

One of the most popular stands was that of the Fieldsports Channel, which creates a weekly show on filming sports on YouTube and has 330,000 subscribers.

Charlie Jacobi, the channel’s co-founder, said tightening the rules on shotguns risks further outlawing the system. Making the rules more stringent risks driving gun ownership underground.

BASC’s firearms director, Martin Parker, said there should be a focus on ensuring that gun licensing officers are properly trained and that communication between police and GPs is more effective. Perfect for gun ownership.

He said: There is a visceral approach to legislation. we will definitely make a case [to the government] There are no additional legislative requirements.

