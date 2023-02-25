



The nomination of Ajay Banga as the American candidate for the presidency of the World Bank is good news. If history is any guide, Mr. Banga will be elected, perhaps unanimously, as the next president of the World Bank. His appointment therefore has considerable significance. This suggests that the Biden administration seriously thinks the World Bank should:

Increase financial support to all Low-Income Country (LIC), Lower-Middle-Income Country (PRIX), Upper-Middle-Income Country (LMIC), Vulnerable Countries, and Countries Facing Fragility and Conflicts. Develop a new growth vision, narrative and operating package that can simultaneously achieve internationally agreed climate and development goals. Support national governments in developing multilateral cooperative partnerships with other official financial institutions and private investors to bring about systemic change. Finance

One of the new president’s most pressing tasks is to navigate complex financial waters. The World Bank’s founding agency, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has successfully used leverage to finance its operations. Since 1946, shareholders have contributed $20.5 billion in paid-up capital, which has supported a total of more than $500 billion in poverty reduction loans.

Today, leveraged institutions are the most obvious channels through which to finance climate and development on a scale that could make a material difference that is now believed to be on the order of $1 trillion dollars per year. IBRD faces difficult choices. Its shareholders have encouraged it to significantly increase its lending, but opinions are divided as to what can be done with existing capital and how much new capital will be needed. Ajay Banga will need all his experience as CEO of Mastercard, a large financial services company, to find the right balance; partly a technical challenge and partly a political challenge of persuading IBRD national government shareholders that it is able to offer more to all PFR, PRITI and PRITS clients without jeopardizing the financial health of the IBRD. institution and without harming one group by paying more attention to the other.

The policy takes on even greater importance when negotiating with governments over contributions to the International Development Association, the concessional lending arm of the World Bank, and to other trust funds managed by the World Bank, including the Climate Investment Funds. Donors have moved away from the World Bank. For example, countries contributed $36 billion equivalent to IDA16 for FY 2012-14, but only $23.5 billion to IDA20 for FY 2023-25. The rich country co-benefits of faster and more sustainable development in developing countries are clear conflict and fragility, more trade, biodiversity protection, participation in pandemic surveillance and, of course, safety, climate change mitigation and disaster risk reduction. Mr. Bangas’ job will be partly to encourage donors to provide more aid and partly to demonstrate that existing aid can be used more effectively when channeled through multilateral funds, such as those provided by the World Bank.

A further complication: aid is now needed for many middle-income countries, those experiencing loss and damage from climate-related natural disasters, those encouraged to act in the global interest (e.g. coal-dismantling, pandemic monitoring, and nature preservation and conservation), and those where a small amount of grants can catalyze action, such as funds for project preparation and technical legal and financial advice on specialized topics and staffing new platforms. It is tricky but necessary to make the case for aid to middle-income countries without crowding out aid to the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

Market borrowing and aid will not be enough to do the job. The World Bank must mobilize private capital. It has a range of instruments, from guarantees to insurance products, but these are not widely used. A president who understands private business could help launch new blended finance programs, a much-discussed concept that has so far failed to realize its potential.

Vision and operations

In 2014, under Ajay Bangas as CEO, Mastercard launched a nonprofit Center for Inclusive Growth with a mission to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The fundamental ideas of equity and sustainability resonate with today’s discussion of a new development narrative, the 21st century global growth story, as Professor Nick Stern and his colleagues have called it. It bodes well for the World Bank that its new president championed these ideas before they became fashionable and is committed to climate, equity and development. He will now have the opportunity to move from theory to practice.

Any large, extended organization needs a vision and mission statement that answers the what, how, and why questions of employees, customers, and other stakeholders. The World Bank, with 19,000 employees from 170 countries and offices in 130 locations, certainly qualifies as a large, expansive organization. Mr. Banga is used to such structures. Mastercard has more than 80 offices worldwide and a workforce of 29,900 people. Many modern business practices of large organizations, such as scaling solutions, data-driven learning, and using innovative technologies, should be second nature to him. He will also be skilled in the art of persuading finance ministers and other government officials in developing countries to open up sensitive sectors to the private sector, a skill he will need if vested interests in utilities and other government monopolies must be overcome.

Multilateral partnerships

Perhaps the greatest challenge for the new president will be to strengthen genuine partnerships with other financial institutions, national and international, bilateral and multilateral, official and private. Long-standing calls for multilaterals to improve efficiency and effectiveness by operating as a system have largely gone unheeded. Each retains its own procurement and backup rules, and there is little co-funding of larger programs that could drive systemic change. Each retains its independence and its culture. Even within the World Bank Group, it has been difficult to find areas of real synergy between different organizations.

These issues are highlighted in the new partnerships being created to manage green transitions. National governments may be allowed to develop their own plans, but bilateral donors are strong advocates for implementation, sometimes bringing their own geopolitical issues into the mix. In the meantime, the private sector is often called upon last, more as an observer than as a partner witnessing the blocking of its participation in the mechanisms for resolving the debt crisis.

Building effective partnerships is a culture issue that can be particularly challenging for organizations that consider themselves best-in-class. Ceding ownership means losing control and exposing an institution to risks arising from the actions of its partners. These can be distracting and damage reputation, but they should be managed rather than avoided through support.

There are many other positives in Mr. Bangas’ resume that suggest he has the qualifications to be an outstanding president. Hopefully his appointment is just the first step in a more systematic effort by its major shareholder to make the World Bank fit for purpose in the 21st century.

