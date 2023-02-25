Europeans taunt British shoppers over tomato shortage, but is Brexit to blame?





While Britain suffers from a shortage of fresh produce, Europe seems to be groaning under the weight of tomatoes. According to social media users.

People on the continent cheerfully posted pictures of boxes full of tomatoes on Twitter amid rationing of some salad items from Britain’s biggest supermarket.

Even war-torn Ukrainians don’t seem to have a shortage of salad items.

“My local supermarket in France has to get tomatoes from parts of Spain and Morocco that are not affected by the bad weather that is causing food shortages in the UK. I thought I was crazy about filming these!” wrote one Twitter user.

Experts say Brexit has been blamed for fruit and vegetable shortages, but increased logistics and bureaucracy don’t tell the whole story.

Three major supermarkets are limiting the number of fresh produce customers can purchase, but local greengrocers are reporting no similar problems.

Inclement weather in Morocco and Spain has been cited as the cause of the shortage, but many growers in the UK are blaming high energy costs.

Most tomatoes grown in the UK are grown in huge heated greenhouses which require huge amounts of energy.

Higher energy costs are compounded by soaring fertilizer costs, which have more than doubled since 2019.

The National Farmers Union has estimated that farming costs have increased by more than 50% since 2019.

On top of that, many supermarkets have relentlessly promised to keep costs low through the cost-of-living crisis, which has made farmers’ purchasing prices extremely tight.

As a result, many greenhouses in Lea Valley, known as England’s “cucumber capital”, were empty this winter as growers were unsure if they would be able to meet the costs of growing energy-intensive crops.

Many parts of the UK are also still under drought, and many areas may be at risk of drought only once.

Andrew Blenkiron, a root vegetable farmer in Suffolk, said he plans to reduce the size of his crop by 300 acres this season in case the hot and dry weather intensifies like last year. If you can’t guarantee a supply, you’re planting crops that need a lot of water during the summer.”

As a result, supermarkets have increased their dependence on imports from Spain and Morocco.

The two countries already account for around 95% of the UK’s tomato imports during the winter.

However, rather than increasing imports, bad weather led to a decline, resulting in poorer-than-expected yields in both countries.

Bad weather in the Strait also affected income, with several ferries carrying fresh produce being canceled.

These cancellations have become a problem across the British Isles, as the Irish Times reported earlier this week on concerns about shortages of certain fruits and vegetables.

Despite these challenges, the wider EU is not facing a shortage, Ksenija Simovic, chief policy adviser for the EU’s United Voice of Farmers and Agri-cooperatives, told ITV News. Andrew Opie, Food and Sustainability Director, UK Retail Consortium, said: “Difficult weather conditions in southern Europe and northern Africa have hindered the harvest of some fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes and peppers.”

Opie said the outage is expected to last “several weeks.”

“Supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure customers have access to a wide range of fresh produce,” he said.

Simovic said Northern Europe is facing a similar problem. Major growers such as the Netherlands and Belgium have reduced production due to rising energy and fertilizer costs.

This created a supply shortage in Europe, but rather than facing a shortage, it led to a decrease in external exports and higher prices.

“Everything tends to be more easily managed within a single marketplace,” said Simovic.

When asked if Brexit was to blame for the UK’s shortages, she said it wasn’t a major cause, but “certainly doesn’t help”.

The general view is that the shortage will only last for a few weeks, but some growers have said it could last into the summer.

The Leek Growers Association said farmers had experienced “the most difficult season ever” and that shoppers could witness leek shortages in May and June.

Leek Growers Association President Tim Casey said: “Leek farmers are going through the most difficult times due to difficult weather conditions.

“Our members are seeing yields drop between 15% and 30%. We expect the supply of domestic scallions to be depleted by April, and British scallions will not be available in stores in May and June. , consumers have to rely on imported leek crops.”

The government believes the shortage will not last long and has denied Brexit is not responsible.

