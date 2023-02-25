Mitch McConnell Tells US to Wake Up to Russia Threat on Ukraine War Anniversary





On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged the United States and its allies to renew their resolve to help Ukraine as it resists Russian brutality, tacitly pushing back against members of his own party who have become highly skeptical of Ukrainians are fighting as the conflict passes the one-year mark.

America and our friends must finish waking up from our history vacation, welcome Finland and Sweden into NATO by this summer, and make significant investments in military modernization and our defense industrial capabilities. which are commensurate with the major challenges we face, said McConnell. in a statement shortly before appearing alongside President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki to support Finland’s bid for NATO membership.

The message marked a stark contrast to one pushed by former President Donald Trump and some Congressional Republicans, who criticized President Bidens’ trip to Kyiv earlier this week and called for an end or slowdown in aid to the ‘Ukraine. In a tweet, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), a far-right ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and one of dozens of House Republicans to vote against the aid to Ukraine in May, called Bidens’ trip insulting. and proof that he chose Ukraine over America.

But nearly 50 U.S. lawmakers, including McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (DN.Y.), attended the Munich Security Conference in Germany last week to reassure European allies that Congress, which is split between a GOP-controlled House and a Democratic-controlled Senate will continue to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with guns and funds.

The longtime Republican leader forcefully argued on Friday that giving money to Ukraine is not an act of charity from the Americas, while urging European countries to spend more of their own funds on this. effort.

If Putin were given the green light to destabilize Europe, invade and kill at will, the long-term cost to the United States in dollars and security risks would be astronomically greater than the tiny fraction of our GDP that we have invested. in the defense of Ukraine. so far, McConnell said in the statement.

Congress allocated billions in aid to Ukraine late last year, which was to last until September.

The question divides Republicans who would be in the running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Trump, who announced his candidacy, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized Bidens’ avowed commitment to helping Ukraine, while former Vice President Mike Pence and announced candidate Nikki Haley argued for a position forcefully against Russia. Trump said he believed US aid could incite World War III.

Eleven House Republicans backed a resolution on Ukraine fatigue last month in Congress, calling for an end to all aid, but it’s unclear whether they will prevail. McCarthy said he was not in favor of a blank check on aid to Ukraine, but he did not rule out the possibility of providing additional support. And some of McCarthy’s top allies, including Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, also visited Munich last week.

A recent poll showed some erosion of public support for aid, pushed by growing skepticism among Republicans. About a quarter of Americans said in a recent Pew poll that too much aid was flowing to Ukraine, up six percentage points since September and 19 percentage points since March, shortly after the war began . An Associated Press poll found that 48% of voters support continuing aid, up from 60% in May.

Some Republican critics of aid to Ukraine, including Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), have argued that the United States should cut aid and focus instead on arming Taiwan so it can defend in a potential conflict with China. But McConnell said helping Ukraine also sends a message to China.

Prime Minister Kishida of Japan has repeatedly warned that the fate of Ukraine today could be that of East Asia tomorrow if the free world backs down in the face of aggression, McConnell said. He calls the fate of Ukraine and the future of Asia inseparable.

