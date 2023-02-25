Vegetable shortage: Britain needs to ‘steer’ its own food production, NFU vice-chairman says british news





The UK must “steer” its own food production as it faces continuing vegetable shortages, a National Farmers Federation (NFU) executive said.

The group’s vice chairman, Tom Bradshaw, warned that “volatility” caused by geopolitical events such as the war in Ukraine as well as climate change is putting pressure on supply chains.

He also said Britain faced an additional challenge of “repositioning” with its trading partners post-Brexit.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “As we changed our position in the world, we left the EU’s trading bloc, where we had very good trade relations, and had to go further.

“We see geopolitics and the war in Ukraine as a tragic example, it has a huge impact and we don’t think the unrest will go away in the near future. It seems we live in a very unstable world.

“Then climate change comes along and complicates all these issues. What we saw last summer with 40C heat is climate change in action.

“And we have 70 million people living on the island and we have to take responsibility for how we feed those 70 million people.”

Mr Bradshaw said imports will “always be a part” of the UK food supply.

“But with all the volatility that’s happening around the world, we have to take control of the food we can produce ourselves here and make sure everyone in the supply chain gets a fair return. Everyone needs it,” he added.

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey’s comments came on Thursday, warning that shortages in some fruits and vegetables in UK supermarkets could last for a month.

Image: Therese Coffey, Secretary of the Environment

Labor shortages, increased animal feed, inflation, supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, and the effects of Brexit-induced changes have been cited as contributing factors for some of the supply problems.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) blamed “difficult weather conditions” in southern Europe and northern Africa for shortages of some items, such as tomatoes, while farmers highlighted the impact of higher gas prices. Products that are out of season in the UK are not produced indoors.

Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Asda have so far placed purchase restrictions on some fruit and vegetable items to alleviate the shortage.

Read more: Vegetable shortages could become more common if UK doesn’t act ‘UK leek supplies ‘depleted by April’ in recent warning

The NFU urged the government to ensure more food is grown here while strengthening supply chains and encouraging seasonal eating.

Ms Coffey was criticized for talking about British seasonal food as a potential alternative to scarce items in stores as imports were disrupted by bad weather overseas.

In the House of Representatives on Thursday, she was asked whether eating more seasonally and locally would help avoid food shortages that have triggered purchasing restrictions in some supermarkets.

Image: Empty shelves in a British supermarket

“Rather than necessarily thinking about the side of lettuce, tomatoes, etc., a lot of people are probably eating turnips right now,” says Ms Coffey.

But she added, “We are conscious that consumers want year-round choice and that’s what our supermarkets, food producers and growers around the world are trying to satisfy.”

Critics interpreted her vague comments as a demand to “eat turnips, not tomatoes.”

Ms Coffey, sympathetic to the BRC, blamed the shortage on “very unusual weather” in places like Morocco and Spain, which supply much of the UK’s fresh produce during the dark winter months.

However, the decline in imports has exacerbated existing vegetable shortages such as tomatoes and cucumbers.

These items are normally grown in heated and lighted greenhouses during the winter in the UK, but were planted later this year as farmers struggle to meet their energy bills.

Growers have also warned that stocks of British leeks will run out in April after crops have suffered from climate change-induced drought and record-breaking heatwaves.

Image: English leeks could be short in spring, farmers warn.

The NFU urged the government to expand energy cost support packages for horticulture and poultry, two energy-intensive industries excluded from the fiscal plan.

Bradshaw told Sky News on Friday that failing to strengthen the food supply chain would lead to “more cases like now where local produce becomes less available and imports stop.”

He also stressed the importance of “eating in season.”

“It’s when British produce is at its best and often cheapest, and it’s a great way to support local farm businesses and sustainable diets,” he added.

