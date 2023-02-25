



As the return-to-office trend accelerates, UK cities are experiencing the highest rent increases in a decade. According to property portal Zoopla, average rents in the UK have risen by 11.5 per cent in the past year, with downtown London up by more than 17 per cent. High inflation and strong wage growth are wreaking havoc on household rents. It could be a softer landing than many people feared for residential property values. Unfortunately, it will also widen the generational gap between those who own property and those who are forced to pay taxes.

The UK property market was hit hard last year by sharp rises in interest rates exacerbated in the aftermath of Liz Trusss’ tenure as Prime Minister. Rising private sector wages, which are nearly 7% this year, are emboldening landlords to pressure renters into higher mortgage and maintenance costs.

Rising rental costs are often the result of falling property prices as potential homebuyers get scared. However, if rents rise this much, the opposite could happen as the market begins to attract investors seeking higher returns. With average London rents now above 2,000 ($2,400) per month and after property prices have fallen briefly, value-seeking buyers are eyeing the improved potential returns.

The shock from the surge in mortgage costs of the past few years is slowly dissipating. Five-year fixed-rate mortgages are being offered below the official Bank of England rate of 4% as banks are flooded with deposits and eager to lend. Interesting dynamics are unfolding in the UK economy as the BOE hiking cycle has yet to lead to rising unemployment or a noticeable economic downturn. It creates historical attribute data that has little to do with the current situation.

Home prices are breathing in most parts of the UK after soaring more than 20 per cent during the pandemic. A study by real estate agency Hamptons International found more realistic asking prices while more than half of sales were completed in January at a discount, with an average price cut of 6.5 per cent. According to a recent survey by property portal Rightmove, prices in North London have jumped 17% over the past year. Market turnover is quickly recovering this year, according to real estate agency Propertymark. Latest surveys show an 80% increase in buyer demand and a 50% increase in sales.

This recent surge in activity is heavily weighted towards cash riches, with around 40% of all purchases this year being bycash buyers, rising to as high as 70% in the buy-to-let market. The number of first-time buyers, typically the heaviest borrowers, has fallen by more than 10% in the past year, and the Bank of Mum and Dad can use only a lucky few to provide the necessary capital for down payments. With only about a third of UK real estate holding related debt, the limited prospects for young workers to climb the housing ladder make the government mock at raising target levels.

The rental market is similarly dysfunctional. Across the UK, renters currently live for an average of 4.5 years, 50% longer than 10 years ago. This has significant long-term implications for society. Going forward, Capital Economics senior economist Andrew Wishart expects rents to grow at double the rate over the past decade. There are not enough residences in the right places. The situation is most serious in London. The recent housing construction rate has reduced the number of available rentals to less than half of pre-pandemic levels and an inventory shortage of 450,000 units built over 14 years. It only exacerbates a real estate market that is already severely distorted by soaring finance costs and tighter regulations. The rent reform bill currently passing Congress will make it much more difficult to evict unwanted tenants. Starting in 2025, all rental properties must comply with a high-efficiency C rating in the government’s Energy Performance Certificate, resulting in huge costs for older or poorly maintained homes. It’s no surprise that many existing homeowners, who rent out a second home to fund retirement and typically have a lot of mortgage debt, are leaving in droves.

Declining supply combined with increasing demand creates a severe imbalance in available real estate, particularly rental properties. That’s great in theory for those who already own a home, but it’s disastrous for those who risk permanently paying rent. A small amateur landlord who invests in real estate to recoup capital in old age has no friends. This isn’t just a call for more government intervention in the rental market, just the opposite, as every meddling is making a bad situation worse. Successive administrations, however, promised a surge in housing construction but failed. The time to act is now, especially with regard to the UK’s very restrictive planning rules.

