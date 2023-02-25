Chinese fighter jet flies within 500ft of US patrol over South China Sea





ABOARD US PATROL PLANE The US Navy plane had been flying over the South China Sea for a few hours when a warning sounded on the radio.

Stay away or you will bear full responsibility, said a voice from a ground station belonging to the Chinese Air Force.

Shortly after, a Chinese J-11 fighter jet appeared about 500 feet off the left wing, flying alongside the US P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for more than an hour as it flew over mostly uninhabited islands that are claimed by both China and its neighbors.

Janis Mackey Frayer/NBC News

US officials said encounters like the one NBC News witnessed on Friday, while professional, are becoming more frequent as Beijing and Washington step up their influence campaigns in the Pacific. The strategically important South China Sea is an increasingly important stage for rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies, which have clashed over everything from Taiwan to the war in Ukraine.

Inside the plane, US Navy officers sat at about half a dozen computer stations, analyzing radar images from powerful specialized cameras attached to the plane’s exterior as it made the tour the Paracel Islands across the South China Sea, before returning to Kadena Air Base. in Okinawa, Japan.

Once a Chinese plane comes within 1,000 feet, communicates well with them, Captain Will Toraason, commanding officer of the US Navy surveillance plane, told NBC News on Friday morning.

Usually we don’t get a response, sometimes we get non-verbal responses. But overall, we try to encourage a safe and professional encounter while both operating in international airspace, he said.

Janis Mackey Frayer/NBC News

China, which has the world’s largest navy, claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea despite a landmark 2016 ruling by an international court that its claims have no legal basis. His position has upset a number of countries in the region with whom he has territorial disputes.

The United States and many of China’s neighbors accuse Beijing of using gray area tactics that are not legally acts of war to intimidate other countries and assert greater control over the region. In response, the United States regularly conducts freedom of navigation and other operations in international waters and airspace.

China says it is protecting its sovereignty and maritime interests and that close reconnaissance by US warplanes and warships threatens its national security and undermines regional peace and stability.

The man-made islands China has built over the past decade have made it easier for its coast guard and maritime militia to carry out near-daily patrols. You now regularly see a consistent presence in the most contested areas, said Raymond Powell of the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation at Stanford.

On other islands that were once tiny rocky outcrops, China has quietly installed runways, radar sites and missile systems.

In my time in the Navy, 18, 19 years now, I can tell you there’s been a dramatic change over that time, especially in the South China Sea, said Cmdr. Marc Hines aboard the American aircraft. He added that the buildup of runways and hangars is typical now, but that wasn’t necessarily the case when he joined the Navy.

Officers monitored radar images from powerful specialized cameras mounted on the outside of the plane. Janis Mackey Frayer/NBC News

The result is tense encounters. Late last year, the US military said an Air Force aircraft carrying out routine operations over the South China Sea was forced to perform dive maneuvers. avoidance to avoid colliding with a Chinese fighter jet that was flying dangerously close. Beijing blamed the United States and said it would continue to take necessary action.

Given US-China tensions over issues such as China’s surveillance balloon program, there are fears that a minor incident in the South China Sea could escalate easily, said John Rennie Short, a professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who studies the geopolitics of the region.

You just worry about a small spark igniting, said Short, who is spending the semester at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Manila.

Worried about Chinese incursions, the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is reinvigorating its relationship with the United States, which is seeking to re-engage with the Asia-Pacific region not only militarily but also economically and diplomatically.

During a visit by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin this month, the two countries announced an agreement expanding US access to military bases there. They also agreed to resume joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea.

Hu Bo, director of the Center for Marine Strategic Studies at Peking University in Beijing, said China has the right to track and monitor US military activity in the South China Sea from a security perspective. .

The United States would also not be satisfied if the Chinese military maintained a large military presence around the United States, he said, adding that China’s position on the South China Sea had been consistent and that it was countries like the Philippines that were more aggressive. .

To the outside world, it looks like China’s policy is aggressive, but from the Chinese perspective, China has actually exercised a lot of restraint and taken no new measures, he said. On the contrary, other parties have taken more steps.

If other countries take relevant measures, he added, China will have to react.

Experts say the Philippines has been much more transparent about its issues in the South China Sea under Marcos, who is less friendly to China than his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

The Philippines has also reached out to other allies in the region, such as Japan and Australia, with the latter also considering joint maritime patrols.

They work very hard to internationalize that concern, which I think works in their favor, Powell said.

An island in the South China Sea, over which Beijing claims sovereignty. Janis Mackey Frayer/NBC News

Meanwhile, China is overtaking the United States in building warships, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said this week, with about 340 ships now and a goal of 440 by 2030. By comparison, the United States Navy numbered about 293 ships at the start. 2020, according to a Department of Defense report.

They now have a larger fleet, so they’re deploying that fleet around the world, Del Toro told the National Press Club in Washington on Wednesday, adding that the US Navy needed to increase capacity in response.

Powell agreed that the United States and its allies should modernize their fleets in order to compete with China, whose main advantage in the South China Sea, he said, is its ability to flood the area with its security ships. .

At some point, the number of ships really matters, he said. You cannot have a presence without ships.

But the United States also has an advantage, Powell said, that it is not acting alone.

China, when looking and seeing ships, must think of the United States as well as its partners and allies, he said, while China does not really have partners and allies.

CORRECTION (February 24, 2023, 7:17 PM ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the first names of US commanders. He’s Marc Hines, not Mark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/south-china-sea-us-patrol-chinese-fighter-jet-philippines-taiwan-rcna71922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos